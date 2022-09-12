ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bill Gates: U.S. role is vital in climate change efforts

By Peter Wong
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmVpk_0hsx1W5b00 Microsoft co-founder speaks at regional conference that focuses on how to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Bill Gates says there is bad news and good news since the 2021 publication of his book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."

The bad news: Russia's war on Ukraine has stalled the transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free energy, particularly in European nations supporting Ukraine but also dependent on Russian gas and oil.

The good news: Congress has passed legislation to boost support for scientific research and provide incentives for clean energy and climate-charge mitigation in the United States.

Gates says the latter builds political momentum for change in a country that is still the world's second largest producer of greenhouse gases, but also has businesses and universities ready to take on that challenge.

The co-founder of Microsoft spoke Monday, Sept. 12, at the 6th annual Cascadia Innovation Corridor conference in Blaine, Wash. Microsoft is a founding sponsor. The focus is on Oregon, Washington and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

"Unless we tap that innovation, we will not solve the problem for all the other countries," he said during a conversation with Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and vice chairman. "We have to show others how to do it in an economical way. Government has to take a big role.

"I have never seen a problem that is completely unsolvable without research, government and private companies coming together. It's a complicated problem, and it's a global problem. It's not just a country, it's a group of countries."

The two-day conference at the Semiahmoo Resort will end Tuesday with a panel of governors from the three West Coast states and the premier of British Columbia. Oregonians who took part Monday were Curtis Robinhold, executive director of the Port of Portland, and Lynn Peterson, president of the Metro regional government and a former Washington state transportation secretary.

Gates is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, based in Seattle and focused on fighting poverty, disease and inequity. He also launched Breakthrough Energy, an effort to commercialize clean energy and other climate-related technologies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsx1W5b00

In his 2021 book, Gates argues that the world must reach net-zero emissions of heat-trapping gases, such as carbon dioxide, by 2050 to avert the worst effects of a warming planet. That means a reduction from 51 billion tons of gases added annually to zero — something Gates says is difficult, but can be done.

Recent action

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sq24C_0hsx1W5b00 Congress this summer passed one law (CHIPS and Science Act) that provides $200 billion for scientific research, not just $52 billion for incentives for domestic manufacturing of semiconductors. Another law includes $370 billion for tax credits and other incentives for clean energy and climate-change mitigation — about half the money in the measure known as the Inflation Reduction Act and the nation's largest commitment so far.

"It wasn't clear that anything could get passed," Gates said.

"But the bill came through with all the key things intact. There are tax credits for the things we know how to do, but we are accelerating deployment, such as wind power, solar panels and electric cars. That's about half the money. The other half is for new technologies that address the two-thirds of emissions that are not generated by passenger cars."

Transportation is the largest sector generating greenhouse gases. But Gates said more needs to be done about power generation — renewable sources now account for 20% in the United States, though fossil fuels still are at 61%, and nuclear 19%, according to the Energy Information Administration — and emissions generated by agriculture and industry.

Gates said the new federal commitment over 10 years also shores up support from private capital, which Breakthrough Energy encourages to invest in technologies and other programs.

"I do not see companies with good technologies having problems getting money," he said. "People believe in this cause strongly enough so that we can scale them up and industrial partners get them over the finish line. So I am feeling pretty good because of the pace of innovation."

>'Big setback'

The costs of solar and wind power and lithium batteries have dropped dramatically in recent years, he said, making them competitive with fossil fuels.

Not all the news this year has been good for Gates' cause.

"If your framework is a short-term goal — emissions reductions and how far you get by 2030 — the war in Ukraine is a big setback," he said.

"But in a way, it reminds people that being dependent on imported hydrocarbons has not just resulted in climate problems but also geopolitical dependence. So I do think in the long term it could accelerate things. The key thing I look at is that we are innovating, so that in all those areas of emissions, we have the equivalent with no emissions."

Gates' book focuses on how greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced in how people get around, keep cool and stay warm, generate power, and in how things are grown and made.

His points were reinforced by other conference speakers.

'Has to be different'

On a per-capita basis, the two states and one province defined as Cascadia generate three times the world average in greenhouse gas emissions — and the damages from climate change in the region have risen in the past few years. Bob Keefe, executive director of E2 — a nonpartisan group of business leaders and investors who promote policies good for the economy and the environment — said such disasters cost the United States $150 billion in 2021.

On the other hand, Keefe said, the number of U.S. workers in clean energy is now at 3.2 million — the total grew by 150,000 in 2021 — and account for 505,000 jobs in California, 77,000 in Washington and 54,000 in Oregon. The national total is on par with real estate agents or public school teachers.

Two partners in the Seattle office of Boston Consulting Group, Charlie Davis and Sean Mathewson, laid out several specific ways the region can bring to reality its 2050 vision of being a sustainable mega-region. Among the ideas: Sustainable aviation fuel, heat pumps in homes and commercial buildings, and a high-speed rail link between Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. (Most of it would be within Washington state, whose legislature has set aside $150 million to match a potential federal grant; small sections would fall within British Columbia and Oregon.)

Though climate change puts $970 billion of the region's assets at risk, they said the region stands to gain a potential $2 trillion in benefits.

While public officials and business executives have talked for years about change, Mathewson said, "This time has to be different."

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Wyden, Brown praise OK for aid to mobile crisis teams

State is first to secure enhanced federal reimbursement under Medicaid, which covers one-third of Oregonians.Oregon is the nation's first state to win approval of federal reimbursement for mobile crisis intervention teams under the Medicaid program. The announcement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was praised by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Gov. Kate Brown. Medicaid supports services to low-income people under the Oregon Health Plan, which covers 1.4 million recipients, about a third of the state's population. As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees Medicaid and other big federal health insurance programs, Wyden secured planning money...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Flu making strong comeback as pandemic safeguards discarded

Flu vaccines are currently available at pharmacies and health care centers throughout the state.After more than two years of record lows, influenza — the flu — is making a comeback in Oregon, state researchers say. The latest COVID-19 report from Oregon Health & Science University, released on Friday, Sept. 16, showed the omicron variant of the virus remained active but controlled. But it's likely that the drop-off in masking and social distancing as the pandemic has moved into a less virulent stage has allowed for a resurgence of influenza. That combined with what's likely lower levels of vaccinations for the...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Progressive Party hopeful withdraws in favor of Kotek

Nathalie Paravicin says the Democrat is the only one committed to campaign finance reform of the five still running for governor Nov. 8.The withdrawal of the Pacific Green and Progressive Party candidate is expected to give some political latitude to Tina Kotek, the Democratic and Working Families nominee for governor. Nathalie Paravicini said in a statement that a major aim of her candidacy was fulfilled by Kotek's web posting of details for state campaign finance. Oregon is among a handful of states with no limits on contributions or spending. Paravicini said: "Winning an election is not only about getting elected...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Unemployment rate ticks up, but jobs recovery is complete

Rate of 3.7% still relatively low, but Oregon has surpassed total jobs at onset of the pandemic in early 2020.Oregon's unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.7% in August — the first increase since the big jump at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 — but Oregon has also regained all of the jobs lost during that sharp downturn. The 3.7% rate matched the national average. It's still low by historical standards, which go back to 1976 — and Oregon's most recent low was 3.4% during the four months from November 2019 through February 2020. (Some...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
City
Cascadia, OR
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Blaine, WA
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland Tribune

Opt-outs for psilocybin plan to be on many ballots Nov. 8

Except for Clackamas County and five cities, metro area voters will not decide bans or pauses from 2020 measure.Many Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether their counties or cities will ban or delay approval of places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health treatment. But with the exception of Clackamas County and a handful of small communities, most metro area voters will not decide such measures. The opt-out elections are permitted under terms of the 2020 statewide initiative, known as Measure 109, that sets up a state program for licensed cultivation and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Habitat Conservation Plan is doomed to fail

Columnist: Oregon's rural counties have suffered under decades of forest mismanagement. Oregon's state forests are on the precipice of more change and, by all indications, more pain for Oregon's rural counties. With a stated goal of improving financial and conservation outcomes, the Oregon Department of Forestry is engaged in a closed-door negotiation with the federal government over a Western Oregon Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) to comply with the federal Endangered Species Act. The 15 Oregon counties, which donated these lands to the state in exchange for revenue from sustainable timber harvests, have not been allowed a vote or a...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Bonamici: 'We have to buck history' with women in U.S. House

Three open-seat contests could result in a record four in Oregon's eight-member congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hopes to have some female colleagues in Oregon's congressional delegation as a result of the Nov. 8 election. While the Democrat from Beaverton is expected to win a sixth full term in the 1st District of northwest Oregon, Democratic women are nominees for three Oregon open seats that could determine which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Democrats now hold a majority by a handful of seats — but with a few exceptions, the party that holds the presidency generally...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon's rent increase cap is 14.6% for 2023

Housing and tenant advocates worry about new wave of evictions; landlords say increases are not automatic.A new cap of 14.6% for Oregon rent increases in 2023 has prompted housing advocates to raise concerns about a wave of evictions and landlords to urge calm about the future. The 2023 cap was announced by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, which calculates the cap under Oregon's 2019 rent stabilization law. The cap is essentially the west Consumer Price Index — the 12-month average is 7.6% — plus 7%. Previous caps were 9.9% in 2020 and 2022, and 9.2% in 2021. Landlords...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My View: Thanks to Measure 110, I have hope for Oregon's future

Columnist: Treatment services weren't there for her son, but now will be for other families. For years, I did everything people in law enforcement said I should do to help my son recover from addiction. I tried "tough love." I had Tristan arrested because I thought that was how he could get help, but all that did was create a criminal record that made his life harder. I attended his court dates. I urged his attorneys to advocate for treatment. Each time he was arrested I pleaded with police to send Tristan to treatment. I will never forget that day...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Power shutoffs, smoky skies: Is this the new normal?

Climate change is creating longer, drier fire seasons with more high wind dangers.Residents and businesses in the hills of Southwest and Northwest Portland are used to losing power during the winter. Ice and snow encased tree branches frequently fall and break power lines. But what happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11 was unprecedented. Portland General Electric voluntarily cut off power to those living and working in the city's wooded westside upper heights, even as temperatures were expected to soar to the high 90s over the weekend. The proactive outages eventually spread to 17 areas and affected more that 38,000...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Mental health works best when not conducted via screen

Columnist:. Oregonians shouldn't overlook in-person therapy in new world of 'tele-mental health.'Before the covid-19 pandemic, the idea of a world full of video calls, virtual business meetings, and Zoom "happy hours" was reserved for science fiction movies. Versions of telehealth certainly existed, but use of online health care services was rare. The pandemic changed all that. This was especially true for mental health services, with one study finding that nearly half of all patients went from in-person care to telehealth by December 2020. The same study suggests that teletherapy is here to stay. An estimated 731,000 Oregonians live...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Economy#Electric Cars#Linus Company Microsoft#European#Russian#Canadian
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet FX buses running on cleaner-burning fuel

All TriMet diesel buses using renewable fuel as agency transitions to a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.TriMet will open its first FX — Frequent Express — bus line between Portland and Gresham on Sunday, Sept. 18. Its new 60-foot articulated FX buses are bright green in color — and as green environmentally as you can get for a diesel bus. That's because all TriMet buses now run on much cleaner-burning fuel — R99 renewable diesel. R99 is a blend of 99% renewable and sustainable resources like natural fats, vegetable oils and greases, and just 1% petroleum. When TriMet first put...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oktoberfest is back in force

The 2022 Mount Angel Oktoberfest is on the horizon, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15-18.It's back-to-school time, which means it's also time to tap into some fun. Organizers of the Mount Angel Oktoberfest have been working on a recipe to that end. The fest kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, with most fixed features opening up and serving by late morning. It runs through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18. The annual four-day event has been a September staple in the mid-Willamette Valley for more than a half century, and this year the event is anticipated to reflect its pre-pandemic vigor with returning events...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Enough is enough: Bad behavior by coaches, parents and fans must stop

Heads of national and state sports organizations warn that trend could be an end to high school sportsThere's an unfortunate trend continuing in Oregon and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches, parents and fans at high school athletic events. We've all seen it: the yelling, harassing, berating, disrespecting and even physically assaulting high school referees, umpires and other officials during and after games. And oftentimes, the harassment continues on social media. Perhaps you've witnessed it firsthand or even been one of those offenders yourself. Not only is this behavior unacceptable and embarrassing, but it's...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy