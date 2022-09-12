ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hops season ends on high note

By Wade Evanson
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mvAp_0hsx1TRQ00 Hillsboro wins 4-of-6 in season-ending series at Everett, finishes third in second-half standings.

It's over.

The Hillsboro Hops ended their season with an 8-5 win over Everett on Sunday, Sept. 11, and in the process finished the year taking four of six games from the home AquaSox.

There will be no postseason for this year's Hops. At 60-70, they finished with a losing record for the second straight season since being promoted to High-A. They now own a 112-130 overall record at High-A.

But manager Vince Harrison said 2022 was a successful season for the Hops, looking past the wins and losses.

"Big picture, it was a good year," said Harrison. "We've got to constantly remind ourselves that our job is player development, and while winning is important, our job is to prepare these guys for the big leagues, and we only had three guys who spent all this year here. That's probably my favorite thing about this year."

Harrison added that he was pleased with how his team responded this past week despite having little to play for.

Even with the Hops being out of the playoff race, the manager said his players comported themselves like professionals and fought until the end. Harrison is proud of them for that.

"I told the guys last week that while they weren't in a playoff race, they were still playing for something," the manager said. "Somebody in the crowd might be seeing you for the first time, so make sure you're painting a picture you want them to see. And we had some big innings, big at-bats, and some great responses. I was really happy with how it went."

After losing Game 1 of the series in walkoff fashion, Hillsboro responded to take the next three games and the series finale on Sunday thanks in large part to some lively bats and dominant relief pitching.

Shortstop Sheng-Ping Chen hit .400 with a home run and seven RBIs in the series, while Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with a home run, four doubles and nine RBIs over the six games.

Additionally, the combination of pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one run in 16 innings of action, while striking out 28 and walking just seven.

Harrison said all of it was great to see, not just because of the team's quality work on the field, but also because of their ability to do so despite some unfamiliar and precarious positions.

"We had some big innings and rallies," the manager said. "We threw some pitchers in some spots we hadn't usually done, but the response was pretty amazing."

The trip to Everett wasn't all business for Harrison, who was able to spend some time with his brother Josh, a utility player for the Chicago White Sox. The Sox were in town playing the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

Harrison said he and a few of the Hops' brass attended the Sept. 5 game, meeting some of the players on the field during batting practice and watching from the stands during the White Sox' 3-2 win.

Josh Harrison is a 12-year MLB veteran who spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, part of a season with Detroit, and the last two with Washington and Oakland before landing in Chicago this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsx1TRQ00

"We went to the game and met up for dinner later and had some good food and some laughs," Harrison said. "It was a good time and a great week."

The Hops' series win over Everett left their second-half record at 31-35, good for third place in the league and 12 games behind first place Eugene. Hillsboro's overall record of 60-70 was fourth in the six-team league.

Eugene won both the first and second halves and will play Vancouver in the Northwest League championships series.

News and notes

Hops third baseman A.J. Vukovich was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on Sept. 6. Over his first five games, he batted .300 with a home run and four RBIs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtUSx_0hsx1TRQ00 Former Hops outfielder Jake McCarthy continues his torrid stretch in Arizona, batting .368 with five home runs and 29 RBIs over his last 30 games entering play this week. McCarthy is batting .305 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 80 games at the MLB level this season.

University of Oregon alumnus and former Hops pitcher Ryne Nelson made his second MLB start against the Dodgers on Monday, Sept. 12, and was again impressive, allowing no earned runs on two hits, while striking out six in six innings of work. In two starts for Arizona, the 24-year-old has yet to allow a run in 13 innings, giving up just six hits while striking out 13 and walking two.

Last week's results:

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Everett 9, Hillsboro 8

Hillsboro 8, Everett 5

NWL Standings

Eugene 43-23

Vancouver 37-29

Hillsboro 31-35

Spokane 30-36

Tri-City 29-37

Everett 28-28

Who's hot...

Sheng-Ping Chen batted .400 with a home run, seven RBI and three stolen bases in six games versus Everett.

Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI in six games versus Everett.

Pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one earned run on seven hits, while striking out 28 and walking seven in 16 innings of work.

Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers at Columbus Crew: How to watch; what to watch for

The Timbers hit the road Sunday for a morning battle between two clubs looking to enhance MLS playoff chances.Portland's trip to Columbus on Sunday will have an old-home feel for Diego Chara, who will be opposite former teammate Darlington Nagbe in midfield and former coach Caleb Porter on the Columbus bench. HOW TO WATCH When: 10 a.m. PT Sunday Where: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio. TV: ESPN Radio: 750 AM WHAT TO WATCH FOR The Timbers have ridden opportunistic offense, structured defending and some great goalkeeper play from Aljaz Ivacic to four consecutive one-goal wins — a surge that has lifted...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Two tied for lead halfway through LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic

Ace by Caroline Inglis a highlight of Friday's second round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.Lilia Vu and Esther Henseleit both got off to fast starts in the second round of the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic on Friday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. And Vu and Henseleit enter Saturday's third round tied for the lead at 10 under par midway through the 51st edition of the tournament. The Friday highlight was provide by Caroline Inglis, who hit her first hole-in-one as a professional. The Columbia Edgewater member aced the par-3 13th hole from 143 yards with an 8-iron. A D V...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Barlow football routs Gresham 40-14 in 54th all-time meeting

Bruins juniors Jett Fay, Elijah Greenup lead scoring burst as Barlow celebrates first win of 2022 with rivalry routWith his crosstown rivals threatening to score a tying touchdown, Barlow's junior quarterback stepped under center and led his team on a methodical drive. Emotions were running hot with 7 minutes left in the first half as Barlow football hosted Gresham. Though the Bruins held a 14-7 lead, there were chippy fouls and silly turnovers plaguing the proceedings, and the Gophers were threatening to tie the game and throw everything into disarray. That is when Barlow's Jett Fay stepped up and...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17. SUNDAY, SEPT. 11 No events. MONDAY, SEPT. 12 Volleyball Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20) Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2 McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2 Franklin def. Benson 3-0 Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19) Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7) Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10) Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23) Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20) Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Reynolds football's Dre'Quan Williams just wants to run

After 2021-ending ACL tear, the Raiders' star running back is focused on making most of his swan song.He knew something was wrong the moment he hit the ground, but it was another week before he truly understood the severity of what had happened. It was a showdown against the eventual state champs, Central Catholic, in the third game of the year on homecoming night. Reynolds was moving the ball thanks to the legs of power back Dre'Quan Williams, a then junior bruiser who was well on his way to a decorated year. Then came the tackle that derailed...
TROUTDALE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

3 takeaways: Jefferson football's defense stands tall in win over Roosevelt

In a game filled with penalties and mistakes, the Demos defense made the difference in the 9-2 win over the Roughriders. Well, it wasn't pretty in North Portland on Friday night, but don't tell that to the Jefferson High School football squad. The Democrats escaped Roosevelt with a 9-2 win over the Roughriders despite 21 total accepted penalties called on the night between both teams. Neither offense had anything going, but all that mattered for the Demos was the defense as Jefferson moved to 1-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Portland Interscholastic League. Roosevelt falls to 0-3, 0-1...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Remembering a gentle company man, Steve Brandon

The longtime Portland Tribune sports editor died Sept. 9 at age 68; he was a devoted newspaperman."Well … shoot." Steve Brandon, an original member of the Portland Tribune staff and longtime staple of the city's sports scene, would never get too high or too low when dealing with his job. "Well … shoot," he would say. "We'll make it work." And you knew he would confidently lead the way in taking care of things — with a smile, talent, positivity and the gentle and sweet demeanor befitting somebody who enjoyed his position in life. Anybody who met Steve couldn't forget...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

New CEO Marilyn Clint was born to be a Rose Festival champion

She had been chief operating officer for many years, and assumes position vacated by Jeff Curtis.The roots of Marilyn Clint's lifelong love for the Rose Festival grew even before she watched her first parade. Actually, Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and "like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born my older sister was a junior princess." Then, another twist of fate happened to Clint in...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Public asked to help confirm identity of deceased Vancouver man

James Zephyrus Smith is believed to have lived in the Hillsboro area for a time but changed his name. Police are asking for the public's help confirming the identity of a Vancouver, Washington, man who they believe once lived in Hillsboro. According to a press release from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, a 68-year-old man was found dead in his Vancouver home on Aug. 6. He is believed to be James Zephyrus Smith, but the office "needs help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity." The medical examiner believes the deceased was born...
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City ballot travels 12,000 miles for mayoral vote

Exchange student temporarily living in Italy makes her choice in special election.A resident of Oregon City felt it was so important to vote in the special Aug. 23 mayoral election that she asked her father to bring her ballot to her in Europe, where she's an exchange student. A resident of the McLoughlin neighborhood and Reed College student who is studying language in Italy, she asked Pamplin Media Group not to print her name out of privacy concerns. But she agreed to answer questions from a news reporter about why she thinks there should be no excuse for people not...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Glamorous drag queens feted at La Femme Magnifique International

The 40th annual event, hosted by Portland's legendary Darcelle, drew a big crowd to Oregon Convention Center.Some 450 people attended the 40th annual La Femme Magnifique International, the drag queen pageant hosted by Portland's legendary female impersonator Darcelle at Oregon Convention Center, Sept. 4. BinKyee Bellflower of Portland took home the title of La Femme Magnifique International 2022. In the other categories: Kristie Champagne of Seattle earned the title of La Femme Magnifique International Plus 2022. And, Ilani Palacios, who's from Washington state, was named La Femme Magnifique International Enhanced. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below No one competed in the Classic category. The drag queens were judged on formal wear, talent and Vegas showgirl aspects. It's quite a gathering of drag queens and fans; drag queens have become quite trendy. Darcelle had a funny line before the pageant: "I like to say there's not a feather left from here to the Mississippi," Darcelle said. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Opt-outs for psilocybin plan to be on many ballots Nov. 8

Except for Clackamas County and five cities, metro area voters will not decide bans or pauses from 2020 measure.Many Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether their counties or cities will ban or delay approval of places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health treatment. But with the exception of Clackamas County and a handful of small communities, most metro area voters will not decide such measures. The opt-out elections are permitted under terms of the 2020 statewide initiative, known as Measure 109, that sets up a state program for licensed cultivation and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional housing complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro program, but state rent aid has run out.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are being evicted after rental assistance funding has ended from the state of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 News they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Kate Birdsall to speak in Milwaukie on Sept. 22

Oak Grove memoir author transitioned from male to female at the age of 65 after moving to Portland.Kate Birdsall never wanted to be a famous author, nor did she expect to be in a movie about her life, but she has written a memoir, "In Between," and starred in "Strictly for the Birds," based on the book. Birdsall, who transitioned from male to female at age 65, said she just wanted to get her story out and tell a hopeful tale. And she will share that story on Sept. 22 at Milwaukie's Ledding Library. An Oak Grove resident, Birdsall said...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon's rent increase cap is 14.6% for 2023

Housing and tenant advocates worry about new wave of evictions; landlords say increases are not automatic.A new cap of 14.6% for Oregon rent increases in 2023 has prompted housing advocates to raise concerns about a wave of evictions and landlords to urge calm about the future. The 2023 cap was announced by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, which calculates the cap under Oregon's 2019 rent stabilization law. The cap is essentially the west Consumer Price Index — the 12-month average is 7.6% — plus 7%. Previous caps were 9.9% in 2020 and 2022, and 9.2% in 2021. Landlords...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!

The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Joseph Gallivan's picks: Portland arts listings, through November

It is a list of shows with links, and we will continue to add events throughout the month.Here are some events on the mind of Pamplin Media Group writer Joseph Gallivan with links for more information: STAGE • "tick, tick … BOOM!," Portland Center Stage, The Armory, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Sept. 18 www.pcs.org • "Home/Land," Hand2Mouth/Begat/Wax Factory, Zidell Yards, daily through Sept. 18 www.facebook.com/events615552973496893/615552990163558 • Time-Based Art Festival, various artists and venues, through Sept. 18 www.pica.org • "Diamonds and Frogs: A Play in Movement," The Steep and Thorny thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com/ • "Lumen Odyssey," Imago Theatre, through Sept. 17 www.imagotheatre.com/lumen.html A D...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City to re-create history, feature wines and ciders

Downtown association hosts events in September to celebrate Oregon Trail Game 5K, then the wine walk is plannedNow that cooler weather is here, it's time for two of the Downtown Oregon City Association's most popular events to return. First up is the Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sept. 17. Next, the Fall Wine & Cider Walk is planned for Sept. 22. Oregon Trail 5K Based on the classic 1980s computer game, the Oregon Trail Game 5K is a fun, yet challenging course through historic Downtown Oregon City. The 5K run has a simple premise...
OREGON CITY, OR
