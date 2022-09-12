Read full article on original website
King Charles III and his son Prince William have made a surprise visit to the long line of mourners who have waited up to 26 hours to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reported that hundreds of people cheered as the royal pair emerged and shook hands with those gathered at Westminster Hall where the queen’s coffin is lying in state. Some reportedly shouted “God Save the King” and “God Save the Prince of Wales” as they passed. Authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners faced a wait of at least 16 hours to view Her Majesty’s coffin, which is draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown ahead of her funeral on Monday. Read it at The Sun
SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is due to take place on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.The abbey, where the Queen’s coronation was held in 1953 and where she married Prince Phillip in 1947 has capacity for around 2,200 people.Nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world are set to descend on London to pay their last respects to Britain’s long-reigning monarch.Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will mark one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century.But who will be attending the Queen’s funeral?Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The royal family exit Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth II lies in stateMother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen’s coffinKing Charles and Prince William greet crowds queuing for Queen’s lying-in-state
