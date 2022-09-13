Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
foxbaltimore.com
Rowhome in Park Heights for over $750,000? Community leader wants answers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The neighborhood is the 3000 block of Garrison Avenue in central Park Heights. One house stands out. Will Hanna said not for what it looks like but for what it was sold for. "I was outraged," Hanna said. The property, worth $785,000 dollars?. "I said well...
Baltimore Times
BWI Airport Networking Event Offers Information, Airport Contracting Opportunities for Minority Businesses
More than 20 years ago, Ricky Smith, Sr.—BWI Airport’s former head of the airport’s minority business development program— teamed up with an event planning consultant named Carla Nelson (Chambers). The collaboration led to the creation of the concept for the annual Synergy BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport business networking event. It grew into a successful resource for minority businesses.
hcctimes.org
Need A Ride? RTA Bus System Is Now Fare-Free
Ever need to go somewhere from HCC but don’t feel like driving? The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland is now offering fare-free rides for HCC students on all their bus routes. The Howard County Government announced that all RTA fixed-route and paratransit rides will be free for...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Controversy surrounding Kid Museum’s contract with MCPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — MCPS recently awarded the KID Museum with a nearly $2.4 million contract to continue their partnership providing STEM-based learning activities for students. The Parents’ Coalition of Montgomery County raised concerns about the extension of this agreement because the KID Museum’s founder is board member Dr. Scott Joftus’s wife. […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
To Increase Its Customer Base, Steel Company Acquires Maryland Metal Supplier
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Michigan manufacturer and distributor of metals,...
washingtoninformer.com
Despite Community Opposition, Rezoning Plan Moves Forward in Prince George’s
In July, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals called for a halt to rezoning efforts that would add over 500 townhomes and 100 single-family homes in the space currently occupied by the Bowie Freeway Airport, after concluding that the rezoning “unlawfully violates the uniformity requirement and therefore is illegal and unenforceable.”
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
WTOP
‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Bowie’s Freeway Airport criticized
For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a rezoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. educators vote to ratify a new 3-year-deal
Teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County have voted to accept a new three-year-contract with the public school system. The deal includes increased pay and more planning time for teachers. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which represents the county’s educators, said 99% of...
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore also pulls flavored milk after reports of “quality” issues at four schools
City Schools says no illnesses have been reported as a result of the “slimy” chocolate milk. Vendor Cloverland Farms Dairy said it was working to determine the cause of “the variance”. The “slimy” milk reported at Baltimore County Public Schools was also apparently turning up in Baltimore...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on the Olney Ale House
“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
'I was thinking about quitting tonight': Teachers want higher pay at BOE forum
Baltimore County teachers and leaders gathered in this Board of Education building Tuesday evening to express the need for higher pay.
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Casa Ruby Owes Creditors Millions And ‘Should Be Dissolved,’ Says Court-Appointed Receiver
Founder Ruby Corado at the Casa Ruby location on Georgia Avenue in 2015. A court-ordered assessment of the financial and operational status of Casa Ruby has determined that the once-famed LGBTQ+ nonprofit is not fit to continue operating, even if a new board of directors were appointed. The report, which...
wnav.com
Annapolis City Resolution to Oppose New Golf Links at Greenbury Point Doesn't Pass
A proposal to pass a resolution against developing a portion of Greenbury Point Natural preserve into 18 more holes for the Navy's golf course didn't get enough votes. Alderman Rob Savidge, of the 7th Ward, said the resolution was needed because,. "From what I hear, Gladchuck is still planning on...
