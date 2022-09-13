ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

wypr.org

Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'

The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

BWI Airport Networking Event Offers Information, Airport Contracting Opportunities for Minority Businesses

More than 20 years ago, Ricky Smith, Sr.—BWI Airport’s former head of the airport’s minority business development program— teamed up with an event planning consultant named Carla Nelson (Chambers). The collaboration led to the creation of the concept for the annual Synergy BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport business networking event. It grew into a successful resource for minority businesses.
HANOVER, MD
hcctimes.org

Need A Ride? RTA Bus System Is Now Fare-Free

Ever need to go somewhere from HCC but don’t feel like driving? The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland is now offering fare-free rides for HCC students on all their bus routes. The Howard County Government announced that all RTA fixed-route and paratransit rides will be free for...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Controversy surrounding Kid Museum’s contract with MCPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — MCPS recently awarded the KID Museum with a nearly $2.4 million contract to continue their partnership providing STEM-based learning activities for students. The Parents’ Coalition of Montgomery County raised concerns about the extension of this agreement because the KID Museum’s founder is board member Dr. Scott Joftus’s wife. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Despite Community Opposition, Rezoning Plan Moves Forward in Prince George’s

In July, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals called for a halt to rezoning efforts that would add over 500 townhomes and 100 single-family homes in the space currently occupied by the Bowie Freeway Airport, after concluding that the rezoning “unlawfully violates the uniformity requirement and therefore is illegal and unenforceable.”
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. educators vote to ratify a new 3-year-deal

Teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County have voted to accept a new three-year-contract with the public school system. The deal includes increased pay and more planning time for teachers. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which represents the county’s educators, said 99% of...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on the Olney Ale House

“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
OLNEY, MD

