New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs look to make highly-anticipated home debut

This weekend, the Yale volleyball team will return to the friendly confines of the John J. Lee Amphitheater for the first time this season. The squad will be hosting the Yale Invitational, which will feature the last non-conference matches of the year. The Bulldogs (5–1, 0–0 Ivy) have wrapped up...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

MEN’S TENNIS: Bulldogs warm up with Duke Bonk Invitational

This weekend, the Yale men’s tennis team will kick off its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational in North Carolina, joining powerhouse programs like Indiana, Miami and Virginia Tech for a weekend of competition. Although the official NCAA Division I season will take place in the spring, the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

The Lost Cause beneath our feet

In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, Yale was overwhelmingly northern, pro-Lincoln, and anti-slavery. In the 1860 to 1861 academic year, the University was only three percent southern, while nearly 700 students gave their lives to oppose the Confederacy. When the war ended in 1865, Yale considered creating a memorial to these Union soldiers. Other Ivy League universities were already taking the step. In 1866, Brown memorialized its Union dead. In 1874, Harvard followed suit. At the time, creating a memorial was simple; memories of the war had not yet grown apart and crystallized. But Yale’s idea was either lost or abandoned to time. In the years to come, the missing memorial became increasingly hard to ignore. The nation wanted to make sense of the forces that had torn it apart and honor those who had kept it together.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

The Yale College sweeps

One August, Carter Wright slept in the mud outside a city called Petersburg. With 60,000 other men in the Union Army, he “burrowed ever deeper in the trenches,” peering occasionally over a devastated no-man’s land, towards Richmond, only 25 miles away. Every day, a “toll exacted by sharpshooters and mortars” took a handful of unlucky young men to early graves.
NEW HAVEN, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

DUNSON: We won’t change anything

Much fanfare was made about the fact that I’d be going to Yale. My family bragged whenever given the chance. My school chose me to make an appearance on a daytime talk show. Family friends inquired about the steps I took to accomplish such a thing (no doubt hoping to replicate it with their children).
NEW HAVEN, CT
#Yale University#Sail#Jonathan Edwards College#Lsb Markert#Bulldogs
Yale Daily News

Some graduate students air stipend concerns as inflation rates hit record levels

As inflation rates have soared to record levels, some graduate students have raised concerns over how far their annual stipends can stretch. For decades, Local 33 — a graduate worker union that is fighting for University recognition — has drawn public attention toward stipends, alleging they are not high enough to meet the state’s cost-of-living level. With inflation levels on the rise since April 2021, this year’s consumer prices are the highest the country has faced since the 1980s. Although Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dean Lynn Cooley announced a stipend raise for this semester in response to steep inflation, some workers are calling for more.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Salsa in Ninth Square

On Wednesday night, volunteer dance organization Salsa in Ninth Square hosted one of its free “salsa nights” at Havenly Treats. One of several salsa nights that the group hosts at varying locations, the event kicked off with a beginner’s salsa lesson. As the evening progressed, the gathering transitioned into an informal social as participants mingled and danced.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Good Life Center offers yoga programming to students ￼

The Good Life Center at Yale is offering a variety of yoga practice sessions in the hopes of promoting mental health and wellness on campus. Though yoga is not commonly associated with mental health efforts across college campuses, it can be used to mitigate the stress and anxiety induced by a rigorous academic environment. The Good Life Center offers programming surrounding yoga practice to the University community in collaboration with different organizations and individuals.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Sports
Yale Daily News

Yalies need to stop sleeping on their eight hours of sleep, experts say

Whether nights are spent studying with heavy eyelids in Sterling Memorial Library or devouring greasy, cheesy bites after a party at the Good Nature Market, one thing is certain: the beginning of the school year means a lack of sleep for many Yalies. With classes, clubs and social events well...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Truth and its abdication in the News of the 1930s

The Pierson College Newspaper in 1939. (Courtesy of Rebecca Amonor, with thanks to Yale Manuscripts and Archives for allowing her to reproduce the image) Editor’s Note: This piece quotes the use of a racial slur. Newspapers have an obligation to report the news as it is — to tell...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

City sues motorcycle stunt show organizers for $92K ￼

The daredevil motorcycle tricks at the annual EastCoastin’ stunt show will not happen in New Haven this year. After the 2021 EastCoastin’ motorcycle stunt show was illegally held near the New Haven waterfront and cost the city an estimated $92,000 in overtime pay, the city has sued the organizers to recoup the costs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Existing in a liminal space

As a sophomore in high school, I fell in love with the concept of liminal spaces while discussing the “Aeneid.” Those moments where the epic exists in the in-between — having just left one space but not yet having entered another — appealed to me in a way I can’t quite explain.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New farmers market brings fresh local produce to the Dixwell community

CitySeed and Q-House, two community organizations in New Haven, have partnered to open a new farmers market in the Dixwell neighborhood featuring local vendors and providing customers with fresh produce at discounted prices. The market, which will run every Wednesday until late October from 3 to 6 p.m., opened outside...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven recognizes tenants’ right to unionize and collectively bargain

Mayor Justin Elicker stood alongside a mix of city officials, alders and tenants’ rights activists on Tuesday, signing an ordinance recognizing tenants’ right to unionize and supporting their power to collectively bargain with the support of city government. The ordinance will take effect in the midst of an...
NEW HAVEN, CT

