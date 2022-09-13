In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, Yale was overwhelmingly northern, pro-Lincoln, and anti-slavery. In the 1860 to 1861 academic year, the University was only three percent southern, while nearly 700 students gave their lives to oppose the Confederacy. When the war ended in 1865, Yale considered creating a memorial to these Union soldiers. Other Ivy League universities were already taking the step. In 1866, Brown memorialized its Union dead. In 1874, Harvard followed suit. At the time, creating a memorial was simple; memories of the war had not yet grown apart and crystallized. But Yale’s idea was either lost or abandoned to time. In the years to come, the missing memorial became increasingly hard to ignore. The nation wanted to make sense of the forces that had torn it apart and honor those who had kept it together.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO