FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs look to make highly-anticipated home debut
This weekend, the Yale volleyball team will return to the friendly confines of the John J. Lee Amphitheater for the first time this season. The squad will be hosting the Yale Invitational, which will feature the last non-conference matches of the year. The Bulldogs (5–1, 0–0 Ivy) have wrapped up...
Yale Daily News
MEN’S TENNIS: Bulldogs warm up with Duke Bonk Invitational
This weekend, the Yale men’s tennis team will kick off its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational in North Carolina, joining powerhouse programs like Indiana, Miami and Virginia Tech for a weekend of competition. Although the official NCAA Division I season will take place in the spring, the...
Yale Daily News
The Lost Cause beneath our feet
In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, Yale was overwhelmingly northern, pro-Lincoln, and anti-slavery. In the 1860 to 1861 academic year, the University was only three percent southern, while nearly 700 students gave their lives to oppose the Confederacy. When the war ended in 1865, Yale considered creating a memorial to these Union soldiers. Other Ivy League universities were already taking the step. In 1866, Brown memorialized its Union dead. In 1874, Harvard followed suit. At the time, creating a memorial was simple; memories of the war had not yet grown apart and crystallized. But Yale’s idea was either lost or abandoned to time. In the years to come, the missing memorial became increasingly hard to ignore. The nation wanted to make sense of the forces that had torn it apart and honor those who had kept it together.
Yale Daily News
The Yale College sweeps
One August, Carter Wright slept in the mud outside a city called Petersburg. With 60,000 other men in the Union Army, he “burrowed ever deeper in the trenches,” peering occasionally over a devastated no-man’s land, towards Richmond, only 25 miles away. Every day, a “toll exacted by sharpshooters and mortars” took a handful of unlucky young men to early graves.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
Yale Daily News
Public safety leadership restructured as a part of work to “reimagine” policing at Yale
Over the summer, University President Peter Salovey announced the appointment of former Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins as associate vice president for public safety and community engagement and Anthony Campbell ’95 DIV ’09 as his replacement as Yale police chief. In the June 21 message to the Yale...
Yale Daily News
Yale’s first Indigenous student body president introduces new programming and goals at the Divinity School
Tamara Fore-Ravelo DIV ’23 is making Yale Divinity School history as the school’s first Indigenous Student Government President, basing her platform on an increasingly fluid definition of “divinity” and a school culture that uplifts underrepresented voices in American faith. Since its founding in 1822, the Divinity...
Yale Daily News
DUNSON: We won’t change anything
Much fanfare was made about the fact that I’d be going to Yale. My family bragged whenever given the chance. My school chose me to make an appearance on a daytime talk show. Family friends inquired about the steps I took to accomplish such a thing (no doubt hoping to replicate it with their children).
Yale Daily News
Students discuss initiatives to improve accessibility of research at Yale
Many first-year STEM students look forward to the prospect of conducting research during their time at Yale. However, students come to school with a broad range of experience — from high involvement in research throughout high school to none at all. To close the gap between varying levels of...
Yale Daily News
Some graduate students air stipend concerns as inflation rates hit record levels
As inflation rates have soared to record levels, some graduate students have raised concerns over how far their annual stipends can stretch. For decades, Local 33 — a graduate worker union that is fighting for University recognition — has drawn public attention toward stipends, alleging they are not high enough to meet the state’s cost-of-living level. With inflation levels on the rise since April 2021, this year’s consumer prices are the highest the country has faced since the 1980s. Although Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dean Lynn Cooley announced a stipend raise for this semester in response to steep inflation, some workers are calling for more.
Yale Daily News
Salsa in Ninth Square
On Wednesday night, volunteer dance organization Salsa in Ninth Square hosted one of its free “salsa nights” at Havenly Treats. One of several salsa nights that the group hosts at varying locations, the event kicked off with a beginner’s salsa lesson. As the evening progressed, the gathering transitioned into an informal social as participants mingled and danced.
Yale Daily News
Good Life Center offers yoga programming to students ￼
The Good Life Center at Yale is offering a variety of yoga practice sessions in the hopes of promoting mental health and wellness on campus. Though yoga is not commonly associated with mental health efforts across college campuses, it can be used to mitigate the stress and anxiety induced by a rigorous academic environment. The Good Life Center offers programming surrounding yoga practice to the University community in collaboration with different organizations and individuals.
Yale Daily News
Yalies need to stop sleeping on their eight hours of sleep, experts say
Whether nights are spent studying with heavy eyelids in Sterling Memorial Library or devouring greasy, cheesy bites after a party at the Good Nature Market, one thing is certain: the beginning of the school year means a lack of sleep for many Yalies. With classes, clubs and social events well...
Yale Daily News
Truth and its abdication in the News of the 1930s
The Pierson College Newspaper in 1939. (Courtesy of Rebecca Amonor, with thanks to Yale Manuscripts and Archives for allowing her to reproduce the image) Editor’s Note: This piece quotes the use of a racial slur. Newspapers have an obligation to report the news as it is — to tell...
Yale Daily News
City sues motorcycle stunt show organizers for $92K ￼
The daredevil motorcycle tricks at the annual EastCoastin’ stunt show will not happen in New Haven this year. After the 2021 EastCoastin’ motorcycle stunt show was illegally held near the New Haven waterfront and cost the city an estimated $92,000 in overtime pay, the city has sued the organizers to recoup the costs.
Yale Daily News
Existing in a liminal space
As a sophomore in high school, I fell in love with the concept of liminal spaces while discussing the “Aeneid.” Those moments where the epic exists in the in-between — having just left one space but not yet having entered another — appealed to me in a way I can’t quite explain.
Yale Daily News
New farmers market brings fresh local produce to the Dixwell community
CitySeed and Q-House, two community organizations in New Haven, have partnered to open a new farmers market in the Dixwell neighborhood featuring local vendors and providing customers with fresh produce at discounted prices. The market, which will run every Wednesday until late October from 3 to 6 p.m., opened outside...
Yale Daily News
Law School clinic represents former Bard professor in high-stakes civil rights lawsuit
The Yale Law School’s Strategic Advocacy Clinic filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of a professor who alleges she faced sex and race-based harassment during her time at Bard College. The civil complaint was filed on Aug. 25 in the Southern District of New York. The Law School...
Yale Daily News
New Haven recognizes tenants’ right to unionize and collectively bargain
Mayor Justin Elicker stood alongside a mix of city officials, alders and tenants’ rights activists on Tuesday, signing an ordinance recognizing tenants’ right to unionize and supporting their power to collectively bargain with the support of city government. The ordinance will take effect in the midst of an...
