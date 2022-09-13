Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Related
5mag.net
House Music in Strange Places: 3 Days in Chicago
We like our shimmering discotheques and black-walled sweatboxes but listening to underground house music in wild locales is one of the best feelings in the world. From basslines in the aquarium to beats on the green, house music is proliferating again throughout Chicago and showing up in the most unusual places.
Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - The second annual Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend, and it features some big names. Chicago Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman from the 16th Ward told FOX 32 who is headlining the event. "Kindred and the Family Soul, for our R&B, our neo soul. Juvenile the great from New Orleans...
“God Said Tell You…“ book signing this weekend in hometown Gary
Having sold out of my first supply of books during phenomenal events this summer in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, I could hardly wait for Amazon to prepare a new order so that I could return to my G.I. hometown to share this literary inspiration I have been blessed to write.
Hyde Park Jazz Festival 'fully back' Sept. 24-25
After being significantly scaled back over the last two years, the Hyde Park Jazz Festival is due to come back in full form on Sept. 24 and 25. "We're fully back," said executive and artistic director Kate Dumbleton. "We're back to full strength with all the venues we normally partner with."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New 14-Foot Mural Dedicated To “Old Kanye” Has Popped Up In Fulton Market
A new mural has popped up in West Loop’s Fulton Market, paying homage to none other than the Chicago-raised rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, Kanye West. The famed musician who last year legally changed his name to just ‘Ye’ and is expected to run in the 2024 presidential election, has been brought to life by 47-year-old Hyde Park artist Chris Devins. The 14-foot mural portrays what Devins describes as “old Kanye” with the rapper wearing a smart black suit and tie along with suave black shades silver watch and a silver watch. In a recent post announcing the piece via Devins’ Instagram account, the artist wrote “a lot of my friends were mad at me for doing a mural of Kanye West, who they don’t like. Forget his politics, when I do a mural of the class valedictorian, the new doctor, no one notices.” According to Chris Devins’ website, the artist was motivated after walking passed a big blank wall in Fulton Market having discussed Kanye West over dinner with a friend that night.
CHICAGO READER
Reunited dance group Ten City help make the Chicago House Music Festival a don’t-miss event
Ten City’s fifth album, 2021’s Judgement (Ultra), was a long time in the making—and not just because the crucial Chicago house group’s previous album, That Was Then, This Is Now, came out 27 years earlier. The origins of Judgement arguably go even further back than 1986, when Ten City producer Marshall Jefferson issued the foundational house single “Move Your Body” through Trax Records. Three years before that, future Ultra Records founder Patrick Moxey had moved to town to attend the University of Chicago, where he helped Ken Wissoker launch WHPK’s first hip-hop show, started a magazine at the station (for which he interviewed the likes of Big Black), and booked occasional gigs, including one with house trio Fingers Inc. Moxey also sharpened his DJ skills under the tutelage of Joe Smooth, spun at Smart Bar, and hung out at Medusa’s and other house hot spots. Moxey moved to New York City in the late 1980s, where he became an industry player—in the years since he founded Ultra in 1996, the label has worked with EDM stars such as Calvin Harris, Kaskade, Deadmau5, and Steve Aoki—but before he left, he met Marshall Jefferson. A few years ago, after Jefferson reconnected with Ten City vocalist Byron Stingily, Moxey and Ultra label exec David Waxman reached out about releasing new Ten City music.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Chicago Chef Behind ‘Taste For The Homeless’ Is Now Cooking Free Food For Migrants Arriving From Texas
ELK GROVE VILLAGE — Michael “Chef Mike” Airhart has been feeding people across Chicago for years — and now he’s providing hot plates for migrants being bused in from Texas. Texas has been sending busloads of refugees to Chicago with no communication about when they’ll...
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for hit 'The In Crowd,' dies in Chicago home at 87
Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his Chicago home Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87.
blockclubchicago.org
Historical Pullman Workers’ Home, Partially Restored By Former Electrician And ‘Lover Of Found Things,’ Up For Sale
PULLMAN — In Pullman, where residents often know the names of Pullman Company workers who once lived in their homes and architecture is a shared interest, a historical home that’s hit the market is creating a bit of buzz. Pamela Forsberg, a Realtor for J.W. Reedy Realty of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Shirley Ryan Ability Lab
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Reverend Jesse Jackson is now out of a rehab facility today.Rainbow PUSH said the civil rights leader was undergoing extensive physical therapy. It was back in August when Jackson battled COVID and was transferred from Northwestern hospital to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab."Rev. Jackson participated in several weeks of intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab," said attending physician Dr. Leslie Rydber. "Clinical interventions focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson's disease to maintain his mobility and participation in activities of daily life. Each day, I was inspired by his commitment and hard work."
Three chefs from two Chicago restaurants honored by Food and Wine Magazine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Top honors for three chefs at two Chicago restaurants.They're among the best in the country, according to Food and Wine Magazine.As "chef de cuisine" at Virtue in Hyde Park, Damarr Brown says he's on a mission to dispel the myth southern cooking is unhealthy.Over in east Ukrainian Village, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are partners in life and in their restaurant Kasama.They serve up breakfast sandwiches and pastries in the morning, then a Filipino fine dining tasting menu at night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight
The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side, all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh? One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022. Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Chicago non-profit serving residents who don't have access to fresh food, produce
CHICAGO - One Chicago man is making dreams come true. His name is Dion Dawson, and he's behind Dion's Chicago Dream — a non-profit feeding those in neighborhoods without access to fresh food and produce. It started with one community refrigerator in the Englewood neighborhood and has now spread...
Comments / 0