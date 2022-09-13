ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
SheKnows

This Bestselling Orthopedic Dog Bed Is 'Great for Older Dogs With Arthritic Joints' & It’s On Sale Right Now

Although all dogs need a cozy place to rest their heads, older dogs with joint aches and pains need somewhere especially cozy to cuddle up. According to Amazon reviewers, the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is the best dog bed for elderly pups because it cushions sore and tired joints and makes dogs feel like they’re floating on a cloud. And what dog doesn’t deserve that? The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in five sizes — small, medium, large, extra-large, and 2XL — three of which are currently on sale (small, medium, and extra-large). The beds are made with high-density egg crate...
The US Sun

I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train

THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
thewildest.com

The Pet Dream House Encourages Your Dog to Play With Their Food

My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.
DogTime

Canadian Foundation Supports Pet Parents Battling Canine Cancer

When Laura Leah English lost Kali, her 7-year-old Golden Retriever, to cancer, she channelled her grief into giving back. Thus, she launched Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation, an organization that helps other dog parents get through the devastating diagnosis of canine cancer. It is the first registered charity in Canada dedicated to helping families facing pet […] The post Canadian Foundation Supports Pet Parents Battling Canine Cancer appeared first on DogTime.
petpress.net

Can You Cut Dogs Whiskers? A Grooming Guide for Pet Owners

Dogs’ whiskers are important for their sensory function, but sometimes they need to be trimmed. In this article, we will discuss the proper way to groom your dog’s whiskers. We will also cover when and why you might need to trim them. So, whether you’re a first-time pet...
PetsRadar

Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble

Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
PetsRadar

I tried some calming cat treats - find out what they did to my cat

Kitties can become skittish and anxious, and calming cat treats claim to help them feel more at ease. In the same way that calming cat collars seek to reassure cats and prevent them from displaying anxious behavior, these treats are designed to reduce or clear symptoms such as urine marking, hiding, fighting, upset stomachs and scratching. They're also used by many pet owners either daily or during times of great stress. But do they work?
womansday.com

9 Hairless Cat Breeds for an Allergy-Friendly Home

Not everyone is a cat person, especially those who are allergic. But a hairless cat can make it possible for a cat-loving family to adopt a new pet without causing their allergies to massively flare up. If your only knowledge of hairless cats is when Rachel Green adopts a Sphynx in "The One With The Ball," then we recommend reading on to learn more about this and other hairless cat breeds that bring just as much affection, energy, and cuddle time as kitties with thick coats. We guarantee the whole family will love this cute cat breed — especially the family members who tend to sneeze when Whiskers strolls over for a scratch.
msn.com

The 13 Best Dog Food for Pups with Sensitive Stomachs

Because dogs are so easy-going, it’s easy to assume that they can eat any and everything, but this is simply not the case. Just as humans have food aversions that make our stomachs hurt, so do our four-legged friends. Even though there are a slew of vegetables, fruits and nuts that are safe to feed our pups, sometimes they just have sensitive stomachs. Below, find the 13 best dog foods for pups with sensitive stomachs—from those with food-related issues to underlying medical conditions.
dogster.com

How Dogs Split a Nail and How to Treat It

It can be very painful when dogs split their nails, but preventive measures and proper dog split-nail treatment helps them heal smoothly and comfortably. Understanding the different types of dog split nails lets you manage these injuries effectively, along with always seeking necessary care from your veterinarian. Types of dog...
