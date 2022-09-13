Read full article on original website
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
I’m a pet expert – the real reason your dog only shows affection to your partner, it’s not because they hate you
GETTING the cold shoulder is never fun – especially when the snub comes from your beloved pet. But experts said your dog isn't ignoring you because they hate you, so don't take the social slight personally. According to pet pros at The Dog Snobs, there are a number of...
lovemeow.com
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
What dogs actually dream about and more fun facts about dog dreams, according to pet behavior experts
Like humans, dogs make all kinds of small movements and sounds in their sleep. You may see the twitch of a tail or hear your dog whine softly. These are familiar to us as the tell-tale signs of dreaming. But unlike with humans, you can't simply ask them what kinds...
This Bestselling Orthopedic Dog Bed Is 'Great for Older Dogs With Arthritic Joints' & It’s On Sale Right Now
Although all dogs need a cozy place to rest their heads, older dogs with joint aches and pains need somewhere especially cozy to cuddle up. According to Amazon reviewers, the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is the best dog bed for elderly pups because it cushions sore and tired joints and makes dogs feel like they’re floating on a cloud. And what dog doesn’t deserve that? The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in five sizes — small, medium, large, extra-large, and 2XL — three of which are currently on sale (small, medium, and extra-large). The beds are made with high-density egg crate...
Sunderland Echo
Best dog beds 2022: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. As any dog owner will know, your pup is truly part of the family. That’s why buying them a dog bed they will love is so important.
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
thewildest.com
The Pet Dream House Encourages Your Dog to Play With Their Food
My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.
Canadian Foundation Supports Pet Parents Battling Canine Cancer
When Laura Leah English lost Kali, her 7-year-old Golden Retriever, to cancer, she channelled her grief into giving back. Thus, she launched Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation, an organization that helps other dog parents get through the devastating diagnosis of canine cancer. It is the first registered charity in Canada dedicated to helping families facing pet […] The post Canadian Foundation Supports Pet Parents Battling Canine Cancer appeared first on DogTime.
yankodesign.com
Adorable pet-friendly armchair was designed for both humans and cats to lounge in
Rather aptly titled ‘Sharing Joy’, this award-winning chair comes with a side table for humans to place their books and cups of tea/coffee on, and a crawl space for cats to casually lounge in (complete with a suspended toy for them to play with). What I personally love...
petpress.net
Can You Cut Dogs Whiskers? A Grooming Guide for Pet Owners
Dogs’ whiskers are important for their sensory function, but sometimes they need to be trimmed. In this article, we will discuss the proper way to groom your dog’s whiskers. We will also cover when and why you might need to trim them. So, whether you’re a first-time pet...
Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
I tried some calming cat treats - find out what they did to my cat
Kitties can become skittish and anxious, and calming cat treats claim to help them feel more at ease. In the same way that calming cat collars seek to reassure cats and prevent them from displaying anxious behavior, these treats are designed to reduce or clear symptoms such as urine marking, hiding, fighting, upset stomachs and scratching. They're also used by many pet owners either daily or during times of great stress. But do they work?
womansday.com
9 Hairless Cat Breeds for an Allergy-Friendly Home
Not everyone is a cat person, especially those who are allergic. But a hairless cat can make it possible for a cat-loving family to adopt a new pet without causing their allergies to massively flare up. If your only knowledge of hairless cats is when Rachel Green adopts a Sphynx in "The One With The Ball," then we recommend reading on to learn more about this and other hairless cat breeds that bring just as much affection, energy, and cuddle time as kitties with thick coats. We guarantee the whole family will love this cute cat breed — especially the family members who tend to sneeze when Whiskers strolls over for a scratch.
msn.com
The 13 Best Dog Food for Pups with Sensitive Stomachs
Because dogs are so easy-going, it’s easy to assume that they can eat any and everything, but this is simply not the case. Just as humans have food aversions that make our stomachs hurt, so do our four-legged friends. Even though there are a slew of vegetables, fruits and nuts that are safe to feed our pups, sometimes they just have sensitive stomachs. Below, find the 13 best dog foods for pups with sensitive stomachs—from those with food-related issues to underlying medical conditions.
dogster.com
How Dogs Split a Nail and How to Treat It
It can be very painful when dogs split their nails, but preventive measures and proper dog split-nail treatment helps them heal smoothly and comfortably. Understanding the different types of dog split nails lets you manage these injuries effectively, along with always seeking necessary care from your veterinarian. Types of dog...
