Yousr Dhaouadi: Ph.D. Candidate, GSO President Willing to ‘Follow Every Opportunity’
Biomedical and Chemical EngineeringBoard of TrusteesGraduate SchoolGraduate School BIPOC Alliance for ExcellenceGraduate Student OrganizationGSOinternational studentsPh.D.STEM. Yousr Dhaouadi is a Ph.D. chemical engineering candidate in the Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science who plans to complete her program in summer 2023. She’s currently finishing a second term as president of the Graduate Student Organization (GSO), previously having served as GSO comptroller and financial secretary. Dhaouadi is also in her second term as the graduate student representative to the University’s Board of Trustees. She’s participating in an ex officio capacity on the Board’s Academic Affairs and Enrollment and Student Experience Committees and is also now a member of the Academic Strategic Plan Research and Creative Excellence Working Group.
Pantry at SU addresses food insecurity on and off campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff and volunteers on the Syracuse University campus stay busy keeping the food pantry stocked at Hendricks Chapel. A lack of consistent access to enough food is a problem that plagues our country, community and college students, and inflation is only making matters worse. “I have experienced food insecurity myself. So, […]
Narratio Fellowship Expands Creative Opportunities for Resettled Refugee Youth
In African philosophy, the term “ubuntu” can be translated as “I am because we are.” The phrase, which illustrates the notion that a person’s sense of self is shaped by their relationships with others, is the framework guiding this year’s Narratio Fellowship. Now in...
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
Studying Human Behavior and Turning Policy Into Practice to Address Food Insecurity on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
Children living in the City of Syracuse face the highest child poverty rate in the country, with 48.4% of children living in poverty, not sure where their next meal will come from, according to the most recent data published in the 2020 U.S. census. Those numbers are staggering, but this...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
Fight Waste. Feed People! Volunteer With the Food Recovery Network
After the dining centers close, as most students are scattering back to their residence halls, to the library to study or toward other late-night activities, volunteers with the Food Recovery Network (FRN), a student organization with members from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and Syracuse, spring into action.
The chance to prevent up to half of future Syracuse homicides: the lead paint emergency
In Syracuse, hundreds of kids become lead poisoned in their own homes every year. The city has one of the highest rates of teen violence in the country. Local researchers and activists are now looking to show the two tragic realities are intertwined, and that removing lead from homes will ultimately save lives that would have otherwise been lost in homicides.
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Gartner Ranks Whitman’s Supply Chain Management Undergraduate Program Among Top 25
Gartner, Inc. has announced that the Martin J. Whitman School of Management is one of the top 25 in the country for its supply chain management (SCM) program, granting a No. 23 ranking to the undergraduate program. Fifty-five institutions in the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey analysis: Top...
Department of Public Safety to Conduct a Test of the Orange Alert Campus Crisis Alert Notification System on Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct a test of the Orange Alert Campus Crisis Alert Notification System on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:40 p.m. It will be a full test of the system which includes notifications sent via email, text message and voice call. The test will also include the Orange Alert outdoor siren system on the University’s North and South campuses. The sirens will be activated for two minutes at 12:40 p.m.
Festa Italiana comes to downtown Syracuse September 16th through 18th
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the 24th year, Festa Italiana will take over downtown Syracuse from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18. The main attractions this year are a Bocce Ball tournament, a charity meatball challenge, live entertainment, and a whole lot of Italian food, organizers said. Specifically, live...
Centro Opportunities Full Time & Part-Time – Transit Company Announce Bus Operator Class
Centro has started the recruiting process for their next drivers’ class that begins October 17th. There are openings in Auburn, Oswego, Syracuse and Utica! Download the job posting for all 4 locations below and share with anyone who may be interested in joining Centro!. Centro’s hosting an Open House...
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
