Biomedical and Chemical EngineeringBoard of TrusteesGraduate SchoolGraduate School BIPOC Alliance for ExcellenceGraduate Student OrganizationGSOinternational studentsPh.D.STEM. Yousr Dhaouadi is a Ph.D. chemical engineering candidate in the Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science who plans to complete her program in summer 2023. She’s currently finishing a second term as president of the Graduate Student Organization (GSO), previously having served as GSO comptroller and financial secretary. Dhaouadi is also in her second term as the graduate student representative to the University’s Board of Trustees. She’s participating in an ex officio capacity on the Board’s Academic Affairs and Enrollment and Student Experience Committees and is also now a member of the Academic Strategic Plan Research and Creative Excellence Working Group.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO