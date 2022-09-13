Read full article on original website
syr.edu
Yousr Dhaouadi: Ph.D. Candidate, GSO President Willing to ‘Follow Every Opportunity’
Biomedical and Chemical EngineeringBoard of TrusteesGraduate SchoolGraduate School BIPOC Alliance for ExcellenceGraduate Student OrganizationGSOinternational studentsPh.D.STEM. Yousr Dhaouadi is a Ph.D. chemical engineering candidate in the Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science who plans to complete her program in summer 2023. She’s currently finishing a second term as president of the Graduate Student Organization (GSO), previously having served as GSO comptroller and financial secretary. Dhaouadi is also in her second term as the graduate student representative to the University’s Board of Trustees. She’s participating in an ex officio capacity on the Board’s Academic Affairs and Enrollment and Student Experience Committees and is also now a member of the Academic Strategic Plan Research and Creative Excellence Working Group.
syr.edu
Syracuse University Expands Go Local Initiative, Creates New Pathways to Home Ownership and Education
As part of its successful Go Local initiative, and to strengthen economic inclusion and development throughout Central New York, Syracuse University today announced it will expand an existing home ownership program and offer a new education incentive to local health care workers. “We know that for many in our community...
syr.edu
Studying Human Behavior and Turning Policy Into Practice to Address Food Insecurity on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
Children living in the City of Syracuse face the highest child poverty rate in the country, with 48.4% of children living in poverty, not sure where their next meal will come from, according to the most recent data published in the 2020 U.S. census. Those numbers are staggering, but this...
Daily Orange
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Feds fault Upstate Medical University after baby monkey dies in lab
Syracuse, N.Y. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited Upstate Medical University for violating federal animal welfare regulations after a baby monkey used for research was found dead at Upstate in its cage. A July 14 inspection by the USDA determined the infant marmoset monkey died at Upstate...
syr.edu
Fight Waste. Feed People! Volunteer With the Food Recovery Network
After the dining centers close, as most students are scattering back to their residence halls, to the library to study or toward other late-night activities, volunteers with the Food Recovery Network (FRN), a student organization with members from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and Syracuse, spring into action.
syr.edu
Department of Public Safety to Conduct a Test of the Orange Alert Campus Crisis Alert Notification System on Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct a test of the Orange Alert Campus Crisis Alert Notification System on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:40 p.m. It will be a full test of the system which includes notifications sent via email, text message and voice call. The test will also include the Orange Alert outdoor siren system on the University’s North and South campuses. The sirens will be activated for two minutes at 12:40 p.m.
syr.edu
Gartner Ranks Whitman’s Supply Chain Management Undergraduate Program Among Top 25
Gartner, Inc. has announced that the Martin J. Whitman School of Management is one of the top 25 in the country for its supply chain management (SCM) program, granting a No. 23 ranking to the undergraduate program. Fifty-five institutions in the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey analysis: Top...
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
syr.edu
Narratio Fellowship Expands Creative Opportunities for Resettled Refugee Youth
In African philosophy, the term “ubuntu” can be translated as “I am because we are.” The phrase, which illustrates the notion that a person’s sense of self is shaped by their relationships with others, is the framework guiding this year’s Narratio Fellowship. Now in...
urbancny.com
Centro Opportunities Full Time & Part-Time – Transit Company Announce Bus Operator Class
Centro has started the recruiting process for their next drivers’ class that begins October 17th. There are openings in Auburn, Oswego, Syracuse and Utica! Download the job posting for all 4 locations below and share with anyone who may be interested in joining Centro!. Centro’s hosting an Open House...
syr.edu
SyracuseCoE Accepting Proposals for Round Two of Innovation Fund Awards
SyracuseCoE is now accepting proposals from current and new industry partners for its second round of Innovation Fund grants for 2022. Grant applications from companies who are new or existing members of the SyracuseCoE Partner Program are being accepted through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 20. Awards of up to $10,000 each for up to five projects may be presented.
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
localsyr.com
OnFarm Fest set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s the meat on your plate, the apples you munch on, or that cold glass of milk, we all owe a debt to family farms. This weekend is a great time to say thanks and learn more about how they keep things going. It’s the 6th annual OnFarm Fest featuring seven family farms across the area.
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 12, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 295 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11) this past week, and four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported. This is up slightly from last week and includes both...
