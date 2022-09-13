Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
calmatters.network
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
thedesertreview.com
"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart
EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
holtvilletribune.com
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
kyma.com
Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
holtvilletribune.com
Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents
EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
holtvilletribune.com
Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide
IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together
Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Chamber Blames City for Cancelled Candidate Forum
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico is blaming city hall for the sudden and allegedly unexplained revocation of a permit to host a City Council candidate forum in council chambers on Monday, Sept. 19. In turn, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren told this publication that she...
thedesertreview.com
BESD receives update on La Paloma Middle School Construction
BRAWLEY — A construction update for the new La Paloma Middle School was presented before the Board Members of the Brawley Elementary School District at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The update was presented by Jimmie Sanders and Nielsen Construction who first broke ground late last month.
kyma.com
Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is now accepting applications
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced that it is accepting applications for an At-Large member position on their Advisory Council. Currently, the ICAAA has one vacant At-Large member position, and such persons would be representative of senior interest from the community at...
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing
BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
