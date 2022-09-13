the hasids come out of those schools barely literate.many of the teens can barely put a sentence together when they speak. so sad. what a waste.
Hold on let me get this straight!!! It’s ok for teachers to propagandize our babies about transgenderism, LGBTQ, have Drag queens read and educate our babies, teach them Critical Race Theory, the Lincoln project, EDI and everything else toxic under the sun except Math Science English and history? This same destructive dept is now going to rule over non public schools. These JoKhul is ducking crazy and so is the govt
This is a sticky and slippery situation. If many Hasidic's aren't properly educated, it's because their leadership wants them dumbed down (like so many of the American alumni are today). On the other hand, I most definitely don't want the government system to regulate superior education in the form of PROPER private or homeschooling.
