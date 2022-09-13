Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Elk Herd Surrounds Home While Taking A Rest In Colorado Neighborhood
Imagine waking up and going out on the front porch for a morning coffee and seeing every elk that lives in your area sitting right on your front lawn. Seems crazy right?. Well, that’s pretty much what happened here. Elk in Colorado have the highest population in the world....
Woman attacked by bear in Colorado while fixing lid on her backyard hot tub
A bear seriously lacerated a woman’s arm in Colorado on Wednesday while she tried to put her backyard hot tub lid back on, authorities said. The attack occurred in New Castle shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The woman saw the lid...
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores
The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado
Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
Colorado Man Fires .40 Cal Glock 9 Times to Kill Black Bear That Broke Into His House at Night
A man in the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado shot and killed a black bear that entered his home in the middle of the night. According to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW), homeowner Ken Mauldin dispatched the bruin with a .40 caliber Glock handgun after it opened and walked through an exterior door.
Colorado Elk Hunter Loses His Sunglasses, Stumbles Across Them Days Later On The Trail Cam
Trail cameras have become a way of life for many hunters looking to scout an area for activity. They can tell the hunter when bucks and bulls return to scrapes, see how many animals are in an area, or keep an update on a specific animal they might be chasing.
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report
We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
Woman, 22, falls 100ft to her death from Colorado’s Black Wall as fellow climber watched in third fatal plunge in days
A YOUNG climber has tragically plunged 100ft to her death days after two others lost their lives on a mountain just hours away. Maya Humeau, 22, is the third person to lose her life this month while attempting to climb dangerous routes in the harrowing Colorado mountains. The Boulder woman...
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs
"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandates
Outside of the former downtown Castle Rock restaurant Siena at the Courtyard.Siena at the Courtyard. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Pandemic mandates hit local businesses hard, many were lucky to survive, but some never managed a comeback and closed permanently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body
An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
Man lost in CO wilderness almost left by rescue helicopter
A crew called 911 for help Wednesday morning after someone from a hunting party didn't come back to camp Tuesday night somewhere between Surprise Lake and Upper Cataract Lake.Flight for Life made a quick scouting mission but wasn't able to find the man. They loaded up a hiker and called for a Blackhawk helicopter filled with seven other hiking search and rescue members from Summit Rescue Group, as well as sending a few crew members on the trail to search for the lost man. According to rescue crews, the hunters were off trail in swampy dense foliage; so, the ground search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
Jeep Tumbles Hundreds of Feet Off Colorado Mountain Road, Three Killed in Crash
In a tragic accident, three people passed away after they were involved in a crash that took place in Ouray, Colorado, on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the accident occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, located at milepost 3.
World Record Set In Colorado Thanks to Adorable CAT Squad
Flying out through Denver's airport is a breeze, especially when free therapy is available from the cutest therapists around. According to a press release from the Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy (CAT) Squad recently set a Guinness World Record. What is the CAT Squad at Denver International Airport?
Reunited and it Feels So Good: Lost Colorado Pup Found By Drone
Colorado deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office went above and beyond the call of duty during a drone exercise. According to a post from the Freemont County Sherriff's Office (FSCO), a missing Golden Retriever that had been lost for 3 months was found with the help of a drone.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1