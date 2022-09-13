A crew called 911 for help Wednesday morning after someone from a hunting party didn't come back to camp Tuesday night somewhere between Surprise Lake and Upper Cataract Lake.Flight for Life made a quick scouting mission but wasn't able to find the man. They loaded up a hiker and called for a Blackhawk helicopter filled with seven other hiking search and rescue members from Summit Rescue Group, as well as sending a few crew members on the trail to search for the lost man. According to rescue crews, the hunters were off trail in swampy dense foliage; so, the ground search...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO