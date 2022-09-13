TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO