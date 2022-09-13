ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
ClarkCountyToday

Cable greasing brings overnight closures to the Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND — ODOT crews will soon begin their regular oiling and greasing of 6.5 miles of Interstate Bridge cables and that means occasional overnight bridge span lifts on two upcoming Friday nights. ODOT crews first oil and then grease by hand the cables that keep the lift apparatus on...
WWEEK

A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
KATU.com

Two critically injured in crash along Highway 22E

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a driver crashed into a tree along Highway 22E, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 25. Initial reports state that Randy Flickinger, 65, of Salem was heading east...
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
kptv.com

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
Forest Grove News Times

Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake

Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
GASTON, OR

