SNAP food lost due to power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations will be replaced
SNAP recipients whose food spoiled during the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations can request replacement food.
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
ClarkCountyToday
Cable greasing brings overnight closures to the Interstate Bridge
PORTLAND — ODOT crews will soon begin their regular oiling and greasing of 6.5 miles of Interstate Bridge cables and that means occasional overnight bridge span lifts on two upcoming Friday nights. ODOT crews first oil and then grease by hand the cables that keep the lift apparatus on...
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
kpic
New burn scar areas across Oregon have potential to become hazardous
Oregon is more than ready for rain. That will of course help reduce the wildfire threat across the state, but too much of a good thing can become hazardous. Especially over the new burn scar areas. We’re talking about the threat of flash flooding. Freshly burned areas are left...
WWEEK
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
Video: Explosive demolition of Boardman smokestack
A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.
WWEEK
Second Cargo Ship Arrives at Grain Terminal Next to the Steel Bridge and Takes on Tons of Shredded Tires
The second cargo ship in two months arrived Sunday at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal next to the Steel Bridge and took on a load of shredded tires from Castle Tire Recycling, a Portland company that uses the site on the Willamette River to export the tire shards to Asia, where they are often burned for fuel.
KATU.com
Two critically injured in crash along Highway 22E
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a driver crashed into a tree along Highway 22E, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 25. Initial reports state that Randy Flickinger, 65, of Salem was heading east...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
KATU.com
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
kptv.com
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Evacuation levels downgraded for Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire
Evacuations for the Vitae Springs Fire have been downgraded several days after the blaze first sparked in Salem.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake
Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver
A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.
