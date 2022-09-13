ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBY

Governor Brown requests a Federal Emergency Declaration for wildfires

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Wednesday, September 14, on her request to President Biden, to approve a federal emergency declaration for the state of Oregon, under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, due to the extreme risk of wildfires. The request...
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KCBY

Malnourished horses and cattle rescued from illegal grow near Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, OR. Investigators with NWR MJ began the investigation after discovering 22 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
OREGON CITY, OR
KCBY

Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Day 2 of Weyerhaeuser workers strike in Oregon and Washington

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Matt Johnston
KCBY

Some households eligible for SNAP replacement benefits due to wildfire events

Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). ODHS says households who receive SNAP, who lost or disposed food that was...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Weyerhaeuser timber company employees strike over wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees at Weyerhaeuser sites in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. KATU News confirmed the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been ongoing since this spring.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon's labor force has grown, but unemployment rate has gone up

Oregon's unemployment rate went up last month. The first time since April of 2020. The state's employment department put out a new report Wednesday. The unemployment rate went from 3.5% in July. Up to 3.7% in August. But even though the unemployment rate ticked up, the state says Oregon's labor...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon's unemployment rose to 3.7% in August

Unemployment numbers in Oregon went up in August. According to the Oregon Employment Department, the number of people unemployed in the state rose to 3.7%. That is a 0.2% increase from July. This was the first increase in Oregon’s unemployment rate since April 2020. The data is on par...
OREGON STATE
