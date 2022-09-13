Read full article on original website
KCBY
New burn scar areas across Oregon have potential to become hazardous
Oregon is more than ready for rain. That will of course help reduce the wildfire threat across the state, but too much of a good thing can become hazardous. Especially over the new burn scar areas. We’re talking about the threat of flash flooding. Freshly burned areas are left...
KCBY
Interstate Bridge lifts happening Friday night, Saturday morning, for routine maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — ODOT will have intermittent bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge beginning this Friday, September 17, at 9 p.m. as crews apply oil to the 6.5 miles of bridge cables. The lifts will last no more than 20 minutes at a time. They will conclude the lifts...
KCBY
Governor Brown requests a Federal Emergency Declaration for wildfires
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Wednesday, September 14, on her request to President Biden, to approve a federal emergency declaration for the state of Oregon, under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, due to the extreme risk of wildfires. The request...
KCBY
Coast Guard begins removing 2 abandoned military ships that sank in the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning work to pull two derelict boats from the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard approved a plan that dedicates $1 million for this phase of the project. The plan was to restore the boats...
KCBY
Malnourished horses and cattle rescued from illegal grow near Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, OR. Investigators with NWR MJ began the investigation after discovering 22 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
KCBY
Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
KCBY
Day 2 of Weyerhaeuser workers strike in Oregon and Washington
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
KCBY
Stranger enters Northeast Portland home, climbs into 10-year-old's bed
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland homeowner says her sense of safety is shaken after a person she didn't know walked into her house Tuesday and climbed into her 10-year-old son's bed. “They came in the front door, and they wandered into my children’s room, and crawled up onto the...
KCBY
Some households eligible for SNAP replacement benefits due to wildfire events
Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). ODHS says households who receive SNAP, who lost or disposed food that was...
KCBY
Gamefish limits and gear restrictions lifted for Haystack Reservoir; Sept.16 - Nov. 30
Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions starting September 16 through November 30. ODFW says draining of the reservoir, located near...
KCBY
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
KCBY
Weyerhaeuser timber company employees strike over wages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees at Weyerhaeuser sites in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. KATU News confirmed the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been ongoing since this spring.
KCBY
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
KCBY
Proponents of Oregon gun control measure push ahead, opponents push back
PORTLAND, Ore. — At issue is how to solve the gun violence crisis. Reverend Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said he and his colleagues have joined the grassroots effort of Measure 114. "When I hear a high school senior, nephew say, when I asked what his top goals...
KCBY
Oregon's labor force has grown, but unemployment rate has gone up
Oregon's unemployment rate went up last month. The first time since April of 2020. The state's employment department put out a new report Wednesday. The unemployment rate went from 3.5% in July. Up to 3.7% in August. But even though the unemployment rate ticked up, the state says Oregon's labor...
KCBY
Oregon's unemployment rose to 3.7% in August
Unemployment numbers in Oregon went up in August. According to the Oregon Employment Department, the number of people unemployed in the state rose to 3.7%. That is a 0.2% increase from July. This was the first increase in Oregon’s unemployment rate since April 2020. The data is on par...
KCBY
Former Duck, Beaver to tee off at AmazingCre Portland Classic Pro-Am
PORTLAND, Ore. — The AmazingCre Portland Classic Pro-Am kicked off Wednesday afternoon and we were in Portland to catch up with a former Duck and a former Beaver before they tee off Thursday. There's no more beautiful time of year in Oregon than the transition from summer to fall.
