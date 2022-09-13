Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett Stuns In Yellow Sequin & Satin Gown At The Emmy Awards
Angela Bassett always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The 64-year-old slayed the red carpet in a strapless yellow gown with a sequin bodice and satin skirt.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
Allure
Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable on the NYFW Runway With His Long New Braids
The Grammy award-winning musician now adds show-stopping runway model to his repertoire. Lil Nas X has become a whole lot more than an artist to watch. The American rapper has stunned every award show with over-the-moon wardrobe choices while causing all the rave with his subtle-yet-impactful touches of glamour. After his latest beauty venture — becoming the face of the YSL Beauty campaign — we could only assume the artist, at just 23 years young, has lots of groundbreaking beauty moments on the horizon. An excellent example: he has officially added the title of runway model to his resumé.
LeBron James and family pose for photo shoot with ‘Vanity Fair’
LeBron James continues to show us what Black excellence is all about. Just a few weeks ago, James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were highlighted on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Throughout the summer, we’ve seen the ascension of the two protegés, and we’ve also seen James step out and play in multiple recreational league games.
NBA・
Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
Allure
Serena Williams's Shin-Lenth Ponytail Wins New York Fashion Week, Period.
Now that she's stepping away from tennis, Williams really ought to consider a career in runway modeling. This New York Fashion Week season has apparently named Serena Williams as its biggest guest of honor. Many fashion houses have welcomed the worldwide tennis champion — Fresh off her last US Open — as a front-row attendee of their runway shows.
Jerrod Carmichael Wins First Emmy For ‘Rothaniel’ Special; “I Made Something That Was Of Great Personal Consequence To Me”
Jerrod Carmichael nabbed his first Emmy award for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel. The comedian beat Ali Wong: Don Wong, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. “I wanted to win, I’m happy I won. Thank you very much,” he said on stage, wearing Puff Daddy’s fur jacket. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. I’m not a sore winner,...
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
Harper's Bazaar
Tory Burch's Stealth Show and Other Fashion Week Highlights from Day 5
Tory Burch's show rehearsal was brief but magical, and her show show ended with Sydney Sweeney driving a tiny car. Elsewhere, we saw platform Crocs, a sleeping-bag mini dress, a dystopian Gen Z take on green screens, and more. Read on for some of the moments we're still thinking about from New York Fashion Week, Day 5.
Harper's Bazaar
David Beckham Queued to See Queen Lying in State for Over 12 Hours
David Beckham met Queen Elizabeth numerous times, but he joined the rest of the public to queue to pay his respects one last time. "We all want to be here together and experience and celebrate the amazing life of our Queen. I think that something like this today here together is meant to be shared," he told reporters. Beckham joined the queue at 2 a.m., and made it inside Westminster around 3:20 p.m.—a total of over 13 hours in the queue.
Popculture
Michelle Williams Talks 'Extra Special' Relationship With Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland (Exclusive)
Michelle Williams is known for being a member of the girl group Destiny's Child. She joined the group in 2000 and enjoyed a lot of success with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland until they went their separate ways in 2006. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Williams talked about her current relationship with Beyoncé and Rowland.
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Officially Ushers in Trench Coat Season
With temperatures cooling down and hem lengths naturally growing longer, Emily Ratajkowski is leading the way on autumnal dressing. Yesterday, the model and author was among this year's attendees for COS's fall/winter 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. For the outing, she stepped out in a leather trench coat from the beloved minimalist brand. The piece, designed in a luscious shade of slate blue, featured sleek details from the dramatic lapels to the belted waist.
Ciara Sees Red in ’70s-Inspired ‘Glam-Leisure’ Suit for Tom Ford’s NYFW Front Row
Ciara attended Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway show on Wednesday during NYFW and had a vibrant style moment wearing a head-to-toe red look from the designer. The singer sat front row alongside tennis player Frances Tiafoe wearing a crushed velvet two-button blazer with a rain hood layered over a red turtleneck that was coordinated with red jogger pants. More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWTheophilio RTW Spring 2023CPlus Series RTW Spring 2023 She accessorized with a pair of oversize red-tinted sunglasses and red leather gloves. She finished off the look with a pair of red opaque platform heels....
Remy Ma, Antonio Brown, Salma Slims & Jon Z Walk The Runway At Sprayground’s Immersive NYFW SS23 Show
Infamous streetwear brand Sprayground took guests through an immersive time-traveling experience during their 2022 New York Fashion Week show. ALO YOGA DEBUTS FIRST LUXURY COLLECTION AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: SEE THE COLLECTION HEREStars Antonio Brown, Remy Ma, Selma Slims and Jon Z were among the 40 models who walked the runway during NYFW performance that debuted the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Guests in attendance included Macy Kate, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bella Barbaro, Jason Cameron and Garrett Clayton.The launch of the “Time Travel Collection” marked the 12th installment of a New York Fashion Week show for the brand — and it...
Harper's Bazaar
Highlights from the spring/summer 2023 shows
Another season of fashion shows is upon us, as we look to New York, London, Milan and Paris for the spring/summer 2023 collections. After the past two years of pandemic-related disruptions and cancellations, we're set for a relatively normal month of shows – aside from in London, which coincides with the official period of national mourning, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. While shows from the likes of Harris Reed, Erdem and Christopher Kane will still go ahead, a number have had to be rearranged due to closures in the capital, particularly on the day of the funeral itself.
