Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO