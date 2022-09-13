ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet

Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

TRAVEL
Narcity

I Booked A Trip With Flair Airlines & Here’s What It Was Like

Flying is a big part of who I am. I literally exist thanks to the Pearson International Airport, where my parents met; my dad was a baggage handler and my mom a supervisor at a now-defunct airline. Since then, we’ve lived all over the world — and today I reside in beautiful B.C. — but our home base has always been Toronto.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France

Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry

Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
TRAVEL
msn.com

The Most Beautiful Small Towns In Every State

Slide 1 of 56: There's always something to see in a big city, but sometimes, you want a slower pace. Thankfully, the United States boasts some incredible small towns. Whether you want to brush up on history or go where everyone will know your name, these charming towns offer residents plenty to love (and visitors plenty to enjoy).
TRAVEL

