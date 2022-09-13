ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

Related
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Emergency Management emphasizes the need for Oregonians to Prepare for Disasters

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
OREGON STATE
piolog.com

Lack of parking spots punishes commuters

It is 9:49 a.m. and I have circled all the parking lots twice. My fingers grip my steering wheel as I lean forward to keep my eyes peeled for a spot. If you are a student who commutes by car, this is a familiar story. Every year as more and...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Johnston
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Boardman smokestack demolished, marking the end of a coal-fired era in Oregon

A demolition contractor on Thursday imploded the towering smokestack and 19-story boiler building at Portland General Electric’s shuttered coal-fired power plant near Boardman, bringing a symbolic close to the era of coal-fired power generation in Oregon. Imported electricity generated from coal still flows through transmission wires across the Pacific Northwest, but that looks to be winding down soon, too.
BOARDMAN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Power Lines#Wildfire#Power Company#Portland General Electric#Division#Forest Grove Fire
kptv.com

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newslincolncounty.com

Watch Out for Power Outages – Oregon Rep. David Gomberg tells us why…

Two years ago this week, wildfires devastated Oregon and raged through northern Lincoln County, forever changing lives and landscapes. In a cruel irony, nature chose this anniversary to duplicate fire conditions with heavy winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. But one major difference this year is that power utilities around the state were proactively turning off the electricity and that may have made all the difference.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Is it time for high elevation snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s just preface this conversation with it is still summer, albeit, late summer. With that in mind, we are still a ways out before we have any conversation about snow in the low elevations. However, it’s starting to be that time that some elements of cold air can find a way to the higher elevations across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy