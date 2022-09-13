ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Pro Seahawks S Jamal Adams carted off field vs. Broncos with knee injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday's game against the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury.

Adams appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to sack Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half. He planted his left foot on the tackle attempt and landed awkwardly to the turf. He was able to limp off the field, but eventually left for the locker room on a cart.

According to an ESPN report, Adams "screamed out in frustration" while receiving treatment on the sideline. The Seahawks initially ruled him as doubtful with a knee injury. There were no further initial details about his status.

Adams, 26, is a three-time All-Pro and the anchor of Seattle's secondary. Following a 2020 trade from the New York Jets, Adams signed a four-year, $70.6 million extension with Seattle in 2021 that at the time made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Any extended injury to Adams is a significant blow to Seattle's defense.

