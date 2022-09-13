Read full article on original website
Paul Pate
3d ago
Have you seen some of these names they re named these places??C'mon, who can pronounce THAT??I don't know what to call my baseball and football teams either since they were deemed offensive...And still don't know what to call my damn syrup...C'mon, enough of the sensitivity crap....A Rose by Any Other Name....still a Rose....
Reply(1)
2
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Don’t Stop The Press: The Last Colorado Town Printing News by Linotype
A small Colorado town is keeping an old tradition alive by printing its news via Linotype. According to a report from Smithsonian Magazine, the last linotype in operation in America and maybe even the world can be found in Saguache, Colorado. What is A Linotype?. Before technology advanced to the...
Colorado Grandmother and 12-Year Old Boy Viciously Attacked By Pit Bulls
It's a troubling story that is all too familiar. A 12-year-old Colorado boy and his 89-year-old grandmother were hospitalized after being attacked by a pair of pit bulls Wednesday in Golden. Critically Injured Boy Escapes Attack To Call For Help. According to the Golden Police Department, despite his injuries, the...
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Colorado Moms Share Unsettling Things Kids Said to Them
They say that kids say the darnedest things. In fact, you may remember a TV show that used that phrase as its title which featured young humans saying whimsical things that came off the top of their little heads, which made for pretty great entertainment. However, sometimes the things that...
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Colorado town named 1 of best places for fall colors in US
Shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up on trees across the state. As temperatures dip lower and lower overnight, more vibrant foliage will appear.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Politicians Address Christian Fundamentalists in Woodland Park
While this weekend’s 2022 Truth and Liberty Conference, a gathering of right-wing Christians near Colorado Springs, didn’t tread any new ground ideologically — evangelical voters have long been opposed to LGBTQ rights and progressive policies — it did illustrate the continuing influence that Andrew Wommack’s entities — Truth and Liberty, Charis Bible College, and Andrew Wommack Ministries — have on politics.
Colorado’s Minimum Wage is Increasing in 2023, Are You Here for It?
Colorado is getting a new minimum wage in 2023 and there are varying opinions on the matter. According to a press release from the office of Governor Jared Polis, Colorado will be increasing its minimum wage by 8.68% starting January 1, 2023. Why Is Colorado Increasing the Minimum Wage?. Living...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again
Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
How a rail strike could cripple southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide rail worker strike could be coming if the unions and freight railroads cannot come to an agreement before 12:01 a.m. Friday. Experts say a strike would paralyze the United States economy. You might not realize it, but a third of U.S. freight is moved by trains every single The post How a rail strike could cripple southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
You Need to Take the Family to All of These Colorado Pumpkin Patches
Check off a few fall bucket list items by celebrating the season at one of Colorado's many amazing pumpkin patches. There are tons of farms across Colorado that offer a variety of pickings, but today we are placing our focus on the ones that offer the best fall festivities, and of course, pumpkins!
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued
A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
