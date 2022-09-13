ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

Catch These Shows Before Grand Junction Theatre Demolished

You can still catch a handful of shows at this Grand Junction theatre before its impending demolition. Here's a sneak peek at the remaining performances scheduled for Colorado Mesa University's Robinson Theatre. Looking at the schedule, at least one musical, a dance concert, and a number of concerts will appear...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
cpr.org

BLM Director lays out plan for Grand Junction office

Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning has outlined plans to staff up the western office in Grand Junction, as the official headquarters moves back to the nation’s capital. In an email Stone-Manning sent to staff last week and obtained by CPR News, she wrote that for the first...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run

Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
CEDAREDGE, CO
99.9 KEKB

