Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger continues to add prototypes

Whataburger, with at least eight locations in Northeast Florida, continues to add prototype restaurants with drive-thrus in the area. • The previously reported double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at 8325 Southside Blvd. at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The 3,214-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permits issued for 300 apartments and town houses at Seven Pines

The city issued 15 permits Sept. 15 for construction of the 300-unit Seven Pines apartment and townhouse project at the southeast quadrant of Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295. Elkins Construction LLC is the contractor of the project, comprising apartment, clubhouse, garage and maintenance buildings, at a cost of $55.91 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida Government
cohaitungchi.com

29+ THINGS TO DO IN AMELIA ISLAND THAT THE LOCALS WANT KEPT SECRET

The Sunshine State has seemingly limitless opportunities for a great family vacation or romantic getaway, but if you haven’t yet visited Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, you are missing out! Here are some of our favorite things to do in Amelia Island so you can enjoy the island like the locals do.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5TH Annual Bluegrass, Beer and BBQ

Your favorite James Weldon Johnson Park festival is back! Come out for the 5th Annual Bluegrass, Beer, and Barbecue on September 17, 2022, from 5 pm to 10 pm. Hosted by John Scott from 99.1 WQIK, you’ll be pigging out on delicious food from baby-back ribs to corn on the cob served by Jacksonville’s best barbecue trucks such as The Butt Hutt Smokehouse, Fae’s BBQ, The Smoked Meat Militia, The Saucy Pig, and more! Local and regional beers will be featured - check back for the full list! The Beer Theatre” will feature brew master tastings, home brewing discussions, BBQ & Beer Food Pairings, and more! Plus, a Boot Scoot Dance contest, lawn games, and crafts for the kiddos. Live music will feature Ft Pierce’s Pubgrass band Uproot Hootenanny and Jacksonville’s own Firewater Tent Revival! The festival is FREE to attend but tickets are being sold for the VIP Area which features a bottomless beer mug!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Coast Guard rescues two men off Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday

Ponte Vedra Beach FL — After searching an area of about 1,442 square miles over 12 hours, two men are now safe after they needed to be rescued about 64 miles off the Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday when their boat broke down according to the US Coast Guard. We’re told the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday telling officials her husband and friend had not returned from a fishing trip and they were not able to communicate via radio. The Coast Guard says the two were expected to return before 5 PM after launching their boat at 3 AM from the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
greenepublishing.com

Cowboys fall to Fitzgerald

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys went north of the border to face the Georgia Class 2A defending state champions, the Purple Hurricane from Fitzgerald High School, in Fitzgerald, Ga. The game was played in Brunswick, Ga., as a part of the annual “Border Wars” football classic. A pair of errors proved to be costly for the Cowboys, as they were defeated, 20-12.
FITZGERALD, GA

