Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Whataburger continues to add prototypes
Whataburger, with at least eight locations in Northeast Florida, continues to add prototype restaurants with drive-thrus in the area. • The previously reported double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at 8325 Southside Blvd. at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The 3,214-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permits issued for 300 apartments and town houses at Seven Pines
The city issued 15 permits Sept. 15 for construction of the 300-unit Seven Pines apartment and townhouse project at the southeast quadrant of Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295. Elkins Construction LLC is the contractor of the project, comprising apartment, clubhouse, garage and maintenance buildings, at a cost of $55.91 million.
Could a beer shortage be brewing in the U.S.?
Both major beer suppliers and mom-and-pop breweries are facing a nationwide carbon dioxide shortage, hoping it doesn't cause their sales to fall flat.
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Ghost | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville Daily Record
Internet service provider IQ Fiber expanding into Clay, Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville-based internet service provider IQ Fiber announced Sept. 15 it is investing an estimated $45 million to expand its service and will enter the Clay County market. IQ Fiber said in a news release it will bring its service to Jacksonville Beach, Beauclerc, Mandarin, Orange Park and Fleming Island. It...
cohaitungchi.com
29+ THINGS TO DO IN AMELIA ISLAND THAT THE LOCALS WANT KEPT SECRET
The Sunshine State has seemingly limitless opportunities for a great family vacation or romantic getaway, but if you haven’t yet visited Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, you are missing out! Here are some of our favorite things to do in Amelia Island so you can enjoy the island like the locals do.
News4Jax.com
Week 4 high school football picks: 10 area teams stay unbeaten as midseason approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
904happyhour.com
Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival Returns to Jacksonville at Riverside Park
Make plans to attend the Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival benefitting Make-A-Wish, Boys & Girls Club, Chemo Noir, The Wagoner Foundation & more happening September 24 & 25th at Riverside Park in Historic Riverside!. The 14 acre park is Jacksonville’s second oldest park and features beautiful oak trees + a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
5TH Annual Bluegrass, Beer and BBQ
Your favorite James Weldon Johnson Park festival is back! Come out for the 5th Annual Bluegrass, Beer, and Barbecue on September 17, 2022, from 5 pm to 10 pm. Hosted by John Scott from 99.1 WQIK, you’ll be pigging out on delicious food from baby-back ribs to corn on the cob served by Jacksonville’s best barbecue trucks such as The Butt Hutt Smokehouse, Fae’s BBQ, The Smoked Meat Militia, The Saucy Pig, and more! Local and regional beers will be featured - check back for the full list! The Beer Theatre” will feature brew master tastings, home brewing discussions, BBQ & Beer Food Pairings, and more! Plus, a Boot Scoot Dance contest, lawn games, and crafts for the kiddos. Live music will feature Ft Pierce’s Pubgrass band Uproot Hootenanny and Jacksonville’s own Firewater Tent Revival! The festival is FREE to attend but tickets are being sold for the VIP Area which features a bottomless beer mug!
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
First Coast News
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it’s working an investigation near San Jose Blvd and Arcadia Drive. Neighbors saw a heavy police presence all night.
News4Jax.com
National Adoption Weekend: Jacksonville Humane Society waiving adoption fee on all available pets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to adopt a new best friend.
News4Jax.com
Report: High rise planned for former site of Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority and a developer are nailing down incentives for a high rise to go up where The Jacksonville Landing used to be. The two have a tentative deal in place worth more than $35 million and as a part of the agreement,...
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Coast Guard rescues two men off Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday
Ponte Vedra Beach FL — After searching an area of about 1,442 square miles over 12 hours, two men are now safe after they needed to be rescued about 64 miles off the Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday when their boat broke down according to the US Coast Guard. We’re told the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday telling officials her husband and friend had not returned from a fishing trip and they were not able to communicate via radio. The Coast Guard says the two were expected to return before 5 PM after launching their boat at 3 AM from the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
greenepublishing.com
Cowboys fall to Fitzgerald
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys went north of the border to face the Georgia Class 2A defending state champions, the Purple Hurricane from Fitzgerald High School, in Fitzgerald, Ga. The game was played in Brunswick, Ga., as a part of the annual “Border Wars” football classic. A pair of errors proved to be costly for the Cowboys, as they were defeated, 20-12.
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
