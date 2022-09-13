Your favorite James Weldon Johnson Park festival is back! Come out for the 5th Annual Bluegrass, Beer, and Barbecue on September 17, 2022, from 5 pm to 10 pm. Hosted by John Scott from 99.1 WQIK, you’ll be pigging out on delicious food from baby-back ribs to corn on the cob served by Jacksonville’s best barbecue trucks such as The Butt Hutt Smokehouse, Fae’s BBQ, The Smoked Meat Militia, The Saucy Pig, and more! Local and regional beers will be featured - check back for the full list! The Beer Theatre” will feature brew master tastings, home brewing discussions, BBQ & Beer Food Pairings, and more! Plus, a Boot Scoot Dance contest, lawn games, and crafts for the kiddos. Live music will feature Ft Pierce’s Pubgrass band Uproot Hootenanny and Jacksonville’s own Firewater Tent Revival! The festival is FREE to attend but tickets are being sold for the VIP Area which features a bottomless beer mug!

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO