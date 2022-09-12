Read full article on original website
Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Game Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER – This is a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. Then you’ll drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. Oklahoma State is looking to go...
Oklahoma State Cowgirl Softball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State softball's 2022 fall exhibition schedule is highlighted by road trips to Kansas City and Wichita State and concludes with a four-game home stand. Months removed from a 48-win season including the program's first Big 12 title and a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Women's College World Series, the 2023 Cowgirls welcome 14 newcomers.
Pokes Report Podcast No. 34: Dr. Kayse and Darren Shrum
It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. This is an exciting episode of the Pokes Report Podcast as Zach and Brian are joined by Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum and her husband, First Cowboy Darren Shrum. A number of topics were discussed, including conference expansion/realignment and how the success of Cowboy football is playing a role, the largest freshman class in school history, Dr. Shrum's first full year as President and the new conference commissioner, Brett Yormark. They also talked about the success of Cowgirl softball and what Kenny Gajewski means to the future of the program and so much more. So, we hope you enjoy this week's episode!
