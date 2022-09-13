ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

notebookcheck.net

Sony announces a limited edition DualSense controller to celebrate God of War Ragnarok's epic new trailer

Sony has given God of War enthusiasts yet another peek into God of War Ragnarok via a new gameplay trailer. While it is cinematic-heavy and shows little in the way of gameplay, it reveals key plot elements and builds hype for an epic showdown between Kratos and the Aesir. God of War Ragnarok is up for pre-order and will be playable on the PS4 and PS5 on November 9.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

GPD Win 4: eGPU support confirmed for AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M powered gaming handheld

GPD has finally confirmed the Win 4, following several extension leaks. As expected, the GPD Win 4 will be available in two colours, with the white variant highlighting the device's Sony PSP characteristics. However, this is only true with the GPD Win 4's display sat between its gamepad controls. Like the Win 3, the Win 4 has a sliding display, which should improve ergonomics when gaming. Based on current announcements, the AYA NEO SLIDE will be the GPD Win 4's only true competitor in this regard.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 leaks ahead of global launch

Xiaomiui claims to have discovered information about another Redmi Note 11 Pro series handset, nearly a year after original models launched in China. If the five versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi sells is not confusing enough, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi is now preparing to release the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 globally. For reference, Xiaomi has released regional-specific versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as well as an Indian edition of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Intel Evo laptops, but the lack of maintenance options prevents a better rating

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro confirms its flagship status in our review and it is currently one of the best Intel Evo laptops you can buy. Compared to the previous model there are some changes, including a slightly larger chassis to accommodate the larger 14.2-inch screen. It is also a bit bigger than the majority of 13.3-inch laptops and also slightly bigger than the new Apple MacBook Air M2, but it is still very compact and very comfortable to carry around at little more than 1.2 kg. The magnesium chassis with its soft surfaces feels nice to touch and we also like the dark blue color, which is fortunately not as prone to fingerprints as the new MacBook Air M2 in the color Midnight.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB specifications confirmed by new leak

A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Asus Zenfone 9 verdict: The software support of the small flagship smartphone is still lacking

Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Those who are looking for a compact and light Android smartphone will hardly get around a Zenfone 9. The Asus smartphone convinces in our test with a very good gimbal technology and very fast system performance. The compact case of our test unit houses a flagship SoC with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5-RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Despite its compact size, there are hardly any compromises compared to the noticeably larger high-end competitors. The battery life of the Zenfone 9 is also at a really good level. With that, the Taiwanese manufacturer has transformed the largest complaint against its predecessor into an attractive strength of the compact smartphone series.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists

Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support

May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Redmi Gaming Monitor G24: New gaming monitor launches in Xiaomi's home market with a 165 Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi has launched a new gaming monitor under its Redmi brand. Sold as the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 in China, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will release the gaming monitor in other markets. Typically, the company launches some gaming monitors outside its home market, such as the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27" and the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34". However, it has not commented on the fate of the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 yet.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe

Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown highlights Dynamic Island, larger rear-facing cameras and improved cooling

PBKreviews has disassembled the iPhone 14 Pro Max, one of two new iPhones with Apple's 'Dynamic Island' display. Perhaps predictably, the construction of this year's premier iPhone is much like its predecessors. Hence, Apple secures the large display with two tiny and proprietary screws, as well as a thick layer of adhesive that must be cut through before exposing the device's internals.
CELL PHONES

