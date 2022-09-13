ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemah, OK

News On 6

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire

An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Husband Of Hit And Run Victim Looking For Answers

A Mannford man is looking for answers after his wife was hit by a truck that left her on the side of the road. Jennifer Eli was walking along West 41st Street South in Mannford when she suddenly blacked out and woke up in a ditch, after a driver hit her on the side of the road.
MANNFORD, OK

