Seattle, WA

Bleacher Report

Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1

Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
NFL
Person
Russell Wilson
The Associated Press

Seahawks' Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. “He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.” Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
SEATTLE, WA
#American Football#The Seattle Times#The New York Jets#Pro Football Focus
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League

The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
NFL

