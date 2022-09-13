RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. “He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.” Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO