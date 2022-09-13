Read full article on original website
Seahawks Star DK Metcalf, Others Detail 'Shocking' Broncos Russell Wilson's Return
Wilson spent the first decade of his NFL career in Seattle.
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Nathaniel Hackett states the painfully obvious about Broncos’ 4th-down decision
Nathaniel Hackett has been second-guessed into oblivion for kicking the field goal on fourth down in the Broncos opener, including by himself. If new Denver Broncos head coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett thought he was going to make it through his first game without being put through the wringer, he was sorely mistaken.
NFL Admits Wrong Call, Jalen Hurts Should Have Been Penalized
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football, and should have been called for a penalty.
RG3 Offers Strong Take on Seattle Fans Booing Russell Wilson
The NFL analyst said the Broncos’ quarterback deserved a better response facing his former team.
Steelers, Patriots trying to survive on coaching without quarterbacks
Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin are great coaches. This season, their teams need them more than ever with limited offenses in the wrong era to be limited. Look around the NFL, and spot the contenders. They’re almost all helmed by All-World quarterbacks, who general terrific offenses. They’re also married to excellent coaching staffs.
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1
Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Cowboys WR New 'World’ for CeeDee Lamb; Michael Gallup Practices
"This is the world CeeDee is living in now,'' McCarthy says. "He's going to get all the attention. That was apparent Sunday ... Part of the challenge."
Seahawks' Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. “He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.” Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on IR After Suffering Pec Injury, Likely Out 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed T.J. Watt on injured reserve because of a torn pectoral muscle and signed edge-rusher David Anenih, the team announced Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Watt won't require surgery and could return after six weeks rather than miss the rest of the season.
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2
New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field. Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes...
NFL Twitter Recalls Blown Super Bowl Lead After Matt Ryan HOF Ball Was Numbered '283'
Even when Matt Ryan is being recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is still the butt of the joke. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback topped 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday, making the game-used ball a piece of memorabilia as the eighth player to reach the milestone. The...
Chargers' Brandon Staley, Joe Lombardi Blasted for Conservative Calls in Chiefs Loss
The Los Angeles Chargers had the opportunity to steal a road win over the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but instead, they fell short with a 27-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the team's offense grew stagnant. The...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League
The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
