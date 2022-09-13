Read full article on original website
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 16 – 18
Steve Wariner – Songs, Stories and Hot Guitar | Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave/ | Tickets range from $15 – $18 | Singer-songwriter Steve Wariner will perform an intimate concert at the Waco Hippodrome. I Love the 90s Concert | Sept. 16...
Baylor graduate housing furnishes quiet community
Browning Square and the Quadrangle — Baylor-provided graduate housing — give students a quaint space to relax and study. There are over 3,000 graduate students across more than 100 programs at Baylor. Anna Grace Beaudry, community coordinator for Browning Square, and Dr. Alonso Octavio Aravena- Mendez,communitycoordinator for the...
Tales of dorm life: professors remember campus living
Communal bathrooms, lofted beds and quirky roommates are the trademarks of a freshman dorm. Years and even decades after graduation, these Baylor alumni and professors remember it all. Dr. Jerolyn Morrison earned her Bachelor’s in fine arts at Baylor in 1995 and now is a lecturer of art history.
Student sound-off: types of housing
With few exceptions, first-year students are required to live on campus. But, other Baylor students live off campus, choosing to leave residence halls once given the chance. Why might an upperclassmen decide to remain on campus, and what drives others to apartments and off-campus living? Two Baylor students weighed in with their opinions.
Students move into The Row
Residents of The Row finally moved in after construction delays postponed the move-in date by almost a month. Final inspections were completed Tuesday and tenants began unloading their cars and moving into their units around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Construction on The Row, an apartment complex located at 1624 S. 10th...
CLs versus RAs: Are they the same thing?
Community leaders aren’t just Baylor’s fancy title for resident advisers. CLs have been described as “much more than enforcing rules and doing routine room inspections,” according to a 2013 article from The Baylor Lariat. Campus Living and Learning said CLs are individuals who aim to provide...
Baylor DPS hosts annual ‘Sic ‘Em for Safety’ event
Baylor’s Department of Public Safety hosted its annual ‘Sic ‘Em for Safety’ event for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Mall. Filled with free food, T-shirts, games, fire demonstrations and showcases of local first responders, DPS held the event celebrating National Preparedness Month.
Texans vs. nonresidents: stories of coming to BU
Between in-state and out- of-state students, experiences differ, especially when it comes to moving in to a new semester of college. Federated States of Micronesia senior Jourdyn Adams said she was blessed to be able to travel across the U.S. throughout her life, but she had never been to Texas until she came to Baylor.
Lebanese Student Association brings rich culture to Baylor community
Bringing the beauty and distinctiveness of Lebanese culture to Waco is no easy feat. However, the Lebanese Student Association has achieved this end with grace. Lebanon is a small country on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea, north of Israel and south of Syria. It is a country with an immensely rich culture and heritage and has a proud populace known for their hospitality, sensibility and love for helping others.
Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III gives lecture on advancing food security through Black churches
Reverend Dr. Heber Brown III gave a lecture at the Armstrong Browning Library Thursday afternoon about the work his program, the Black Church Food Security Network, is doing nationwide to empower Black churches through agriculture. “We cultivate Black food ecosystems, anchored by Black churches, in partnership with Black farmers and...
One-on-one with Baylor Bear Insider Jerry ‘The Thrill’ Hill
“I knew in junior high that I was going to be a sports writer,” Baylor Bear Insider Jerry Hill said. “So that passion has been there a long time.”. Jerry “The Thrill” Hill has been the Baylor Bear Insider since 2008, and he covers all 19 sport programs that the university has to offer. However, this started way before he took the position. Hill’s coverage spans back to 1987, and he has missed only one football game since. His current streak is 404 consecutive games.
Texas Baptists conduct review of relationship agreement with Baylor
The Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) is conducting a review of its relationship agreement with Baylor after postponing it last year due to COVID-19. The agreement between the BGCT and Baylor says they must review their terms at least every 10 years. It stipulates a standing relationship between the institutions.
Black Faculty & Staff Association to host fall kickoff event Thursday
Baylor’s Black Faculty & Staff Association (BFSA) will be starting the 2022-2023 academic year with its annual fall kickoff event on Sept. 15, welcoming its new cohort of the AIM Leadership Collective. According to Dr. Dominque Hill, founder and adviser of the BFSA and director of wellness, the association...
Waco High School students return to campus after false active shooter report
Waco High School students returned to their campus Wednesday after a hoax report of an active shooter sent them into lockdown on Tuesday. The Waco Police Department tweeted at 2:21 p.m. that multiple agencies were already on the scene to respond to the threat. Waco PD officially cleared the building at 3:38 p.m.
No. 17 Baylor football looks for ‘renewal’ against Texas State
It was a rough weekend for No. 17 Baylor football, as it lost 26-20 in double-overtime to No. 12 Brigham Young University this past Saturday. Following the loss, the formerly ninth-ranked Bears dropped eight spots to 17th in the AP Top 25. On a more positive note, the Bears won’t...
Hamilton steps down, search for new vice provost begins
Baylor has begun searching for a new vice provost for global engagement, as Dr. Jeff Hamilton will be stepping down from the position in August 2023. Hamilton said he has worked at Baylor since 1995, starting off as a professor in the history department. Now, after nine years as vice provost for global engagement, he will be stepping into a new role as the resident faculty director for the St. Andrews fall semester study abroad program. After he completes the St. Andrews program, Hamilton said he will be going on research leave to work on a book about Henry de Lacy — the Earl of Lincoln who died in 1311.
Strategic Enrollment Management plan aims for success in student body
Finalized in July, Baylor’s Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) plan lays the groundwork to enhance the future of Baylor and its position as a national university. Progressing toward greater diversity, tuition aid and graduation rates, the SEM plan aims to further the future of student enrollment success. Application and admission...
No. 14 Baylor volleyball extends win streak to six after sweeping UNT
No. 14 Baylor volleyball defeated the University of North Texas in three sets, stretching its win streak to six straight matches. Over that slate, the Bears have swept through the last five and have gone 18-1 in their last 19 sets. “It was really fun,” senior middle blocker Kara McGhee...
Feelings change, so can your major
The greatest disservice one could do to themselves is working a job that doesn’t interest them in the slightest. Money drives everything, and it is the sole reason why so many people are willing to work against their own happiness. Everybody has their own priorities and is entitled to...
Renter tip: Don’t sign lease before reading
After the stress of finding roommates and searching for a place to live off campus, throwing your signature on a contract might sound like the most relieving thing in the world. Finally, the contract is signed. You move into your first off-campus living space. Your furniture is set up, your...
