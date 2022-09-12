Jets get crushed by Peyton Manning on ManningCast: 'You can't throw 59 times in the opener'

The New York Jets threw the football 59 times in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That’s almost never a good sign in a football game when you have to throw it that many times.

It also made for the perfect joke material for Peyton Manning during the ManningCast Monday night during the Broncos-Seahawks game.

“Well, the Jets threw it 59 times and that worked out well for them,” Peyton joked while Eli was enjoying every minute. “They looked good.”

“Wow, shots fired early,” Eli replied.

“You can’t throw it 59 times in the opener,” Manning said. “You can’t throw it 59 times in the opener, you can’t do it.”

“With your backup quarterback? It’s illegal?” Eli asked.

“Guaranteed you’re not going to win,” Peyton proclaimed.

Just be careful, Peyton. Robert Saleh is keeping receipts of anyone mocking the Jets.