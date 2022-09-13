ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosario Dawson Rocks Plunging, Sheer Corset Gown To The Emmy Awards

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

If there’s one thing for sure about Rosario Dawson, it is that she loves making a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The 43-year-old looked stunning when she wore an off-the-shoulder champagne dress with a completely sheer bodice and a satin skirt.

Rosario Dawson looked stunning at the 2022 Emmy Awards in LA on Sept. 12. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

The top of Rosario’s dress featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline that was extremely plunging, revealing ample cleavage. The corset bodice was skintight and sheer, showing off her tiny waist and toned figure. The bottom half of the gown featured a skintight satin skirt that hugged her frame perfectly.

Rosario Dawson slayed the red carpet in a sheer off-the-shoulder corset dress with a satin skirt at the 2022 Emmys. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

Rosario accessorized with a silver bedazzled clutch and a thin diamond and silver necklace. As for her glam, Rosario had her short dark hair slicked back and down while pin-straight. A sultry smokey eye with metallic shadow and a glossy nude lip tied her whole look together.

Rosario has been extremely busy lately as she just held her runway show for her brand, Studio 189, during New York Fashion Week. For the show, Rosario wore a blue patterned maxi dress with layered ruffle tiers and a colorful belt around her waist.

Meanwhile, when she was prepping for the show, she rocked a similar dress that was a bit shorter. She threw on a button-down shirt dress with short sleeves that featured blue and purple stripes. The midi dress was cinched-in at the waist but featured ruffled tiers on the skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather combat boots and had her short hair down and natural.

#Emmy Awards#New York Fashion Week#Corset
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
