Fantasy Football Injury News: George Kittle groin injury, could he be out week 2?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about George Kittle’s groin injury and discusses his likelihood of being able to play this Week. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Fantasy Football Injury News: Michael Pittman Injury update, is it serious? ￼
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about a new quad injury for Michael Pittman. How bad is it and what is the outlook depending on severity? Dr. Morse explains. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Fantasy Football Injury News: Will D’Andre Swift’s injury keep him out in week 2?
Is Swift In Danger Of Missing Week Two? Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the newest injury suffered by D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL Transactions for September 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Falcons worked out RB BJ Baylor, K Jose Borregales, P Cameron Dicker, K Brian Johnson, RB Abram Smith, K Jake Verity, and RB Jordan Wilkins. Ravens promoted OLB Steven Means to their active roster. Denver Broncos. Broncos placed S Justin Simmons on I/R. Broncos signed S Anthony Harris to their...
How To Avoid Drafting A Bust In Fantasy Football
Every fantasy football manager hopes their first and second selections of players will be a home run. However, uncertainties such as injuries often puncture many drafters’ hope. Now, injuries are inevitable. But staying on top of the players’ injury updates and team newsmay be an excellent way to avoid being caught up in the consequences of an injury blow.
Doctors seem very optimistic after Dak Prescott surgery
Mike McCarthy addressed the media today concerning the injury to their star quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys gunslinger underwent surgery on his right thumb and the doctors are very optimistic. “Everybody feels good about the surgery. Doctors are very optimistic” after the surgery,” McCarthy said. Prescott injured his...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Junior Fehoko, DE, San Jose State
Honors/CaptainshipFirst Team All-Mountain West Selection (2020, 2021) Games WatchedWk 1 vs SUU, Wk 2 @ USC, Wk 3 @ Hawaii, Wk 6 @ Colorado State, Wk 9 vs Wyoming. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202136 Tkls,12.5 Tfls, 9 SKs, 13 QB HTs, 35 HUs, 5 BPs. 202036 Tkls, 12.5...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
Honors/Captainship2022 Butkus Award and Lott Trophy Watchlist. Games WatchedOHBG, @ALUN, @GAUN, INPU (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GP, 11 GS, 128 Tkls, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD. 20209 GP, 28 Tkls, 1 TFL. 20194 GP, 7 Tkls, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PD. 201811...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested for DWI
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested for DWI on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. Carr was arrested around 2:30 am in Collin County, Texas, and bonded out around 5:30 pm. For over a decade, Carr played in the NFL playing in 195 career games. He signed a massive...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Myles Henderson, WR, Keiser University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a versatile athlete who can do anything on the field. I’m a great blocker, I can stretch the field, I have a great football IQ. I’m not afraid to go across the middle, I can make tough catches, and I’m a great route runner.
