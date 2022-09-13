Clubs spend the off-season scouting for young talents who will rise to stardom and bring glory to their team. Across the league, young stars are essential due to their speed, athleticism, and team-friendly contracts. Young talents saturate the NFL every year seeking drafts, but how do clubs recognize the real deal? This article follows a standard to distinguish young players who might be the next big thing in NFL line history. The footballers must be players who trumped the league with their output and elite abilities. Additionally, they must be 25 years or below as of the first week of the 2022 season. Players above 25 are not considered young stars. So, you won’t find such names on this review.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO