ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

SEATTLE — (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.

The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times reported.

Sonar located a “large section” similar in length and width to the plane about 190 feet (58 meters) below the surface of Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris.

Investigators, the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory scoured a 1.75-by-0.75-mile (2.8-by-1.2 kilometer) area where witnesses said the plane had crashed.

Because of the depth and 3-5 knot currents, the NTSB is seeking a remotely operated vehicle to recover the wreckage. The NTSB had said that crash details, including the cause of the crash, couldn't be determined until more of the wreckage was found.

Ten people were on the Sunday flight from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed on Sept. 4. The only body that has been found was identified last week as Gabby Hanna of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding.
ALASKA STATE
WSB Radio

Mosquito Fire: Photos, videos capture destruction left by California’s largest blaze of 2022

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Northern California’s Mosquito Fire, which erupted Sept. 6 near Foresthill, grew to nearly 106 square miles this week, surpassing the McKinney Fire as the state’s largest blaze of 2022, according to The Associated Press. The fire, which has destroyed at least 70 structures, is about 20% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday night.
FORESTHILL, CA
WSB Radio

Black males most likely to be drowning victims in Metro Atlanta national park

A new public safety campaign launched by a Metro national park aims to stem the growing tide of drownings among a particular demographic. Over the past ten years, 28 people have drowned on the Chattahoochee River within the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area, and 16 of those have occurred at one site known as “diving rock.” All but one of those drowning victims was a Black male between the ages of 17 to 24.
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Friday Harbor, WA
WSB Radio

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
JACKSON, MS
WSB Radio

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze.
OAK GLEN, CA
WSB Radio

Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being...
RENO, NV
WSB Radio

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Puget Sound#San Juan Islands#Traffic Accident#The Seattle Times#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — (AP) — The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Ohio mother charged after infant’s co-sleeping death

CINCINNATI — Prosecutors in Ohio filed criminal charges against a mother after they said co-sleeping led to her baby’s death. A grand jury indicted Brooke Hunter on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after she had a second child die as a result of co-sleeping, WCPO reported.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island

Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSB Radio

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WSB Radio

Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses...
MONTANA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy