wdrb.com
Louisville Korean War veteran remembers life behind the front lines as Army mechanic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Korean War is infamously known as "The Forgotten War," but some of those men and women who fought overseas are our neighbors here in Kentucky. Including Gene Walters, an Army veteran from Shively. "I went as many as two, sometimes three nights without sleeping," Walters...
wdrb.com
The returning River Days Festival celebrates the river town of West Point, Kentucky
WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend. After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th. The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
wdrb.com
Annual Give for Good Louisville raises nearly $8 million from more than 20K donors across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 550 local nonprofit organization will benefit from the millions of dollars raised Thursday in Give for Good Louisville. More than 22,000 donors raised more than $7.9 million in the fundraiser hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, the largest prize pool in Give for Good history.
WLKY.com
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
WLKY.com
It's the last day to vote for Ethan to win overall American Humane Hero Dog Award
It's the last day to vote for Ethan the dog as 2022's American Humane Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog celebrates the one-year anniversary of his recovery. Louisville's survivor pup was declared the winner of his "Shelter Hero Dog" category in the first two rounds of voting.
wdrb.com
Gaslight Festival brings together the community of Jeffersontown for another year
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands of people will visit Jeffersontown during the Gaslight Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about some of the upcoming events. Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 53rd annual Gaslight Festival, September 11th through the 18th. What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to...
wdrb.com
Louisville's understaffed jail welcomes 6 new graduates as it ramps up recruiting efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail. The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
wdrb.com
Local gospel choir prepares for anniversary concert, recording of live CD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville choir is inviting the public to be part of its anniversary concert and live CD recording. The choir is made up of dynamic singers from churches across Kentuckiana, with a mission, a message and one purpose. It's the final week of choir rehearsal for...
wdrb.com
Simmons College unveils new Ida B. Wells Hall, its transformation of old Central High School building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky officially dedicated the old Central High School Building in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood on Thursday, which it purchased earlier this year. The building, which stands at 550 W. Kentucky St. and was the first Black public school in the state of Kentucky, will...
wdrb.com
Sullivan University starts 12-month hybrid program to train future medical assistants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University launched an online medical assistant program to help health care providers and facilities cope with the worker shortage. Students can take the majority of courses online along with a one-week boot camp offered at at Sullivan campuses in Louisville and Lexington as well as the Louisa Learning Center in eastern Kentucky. The 12-month hybrid model allows students to complete their coursework on a schedule that best suits their needs.
wdrb.com
Proposed changes to camping in Louisville public spaces causes heated discussion among lawmakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A camping ordinance is stirring up emotional debate among Louisville lawmakers. The ordinance was first made publicly known last week, and assigned to the Parks Committee. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance...
WLKY.com
This day in Louisville history: Employee opens fire at Standard Gravure, killing 8
It was a grim day in Louisville history. On the morning of Sept. 14, 1989, Joseph Wesbecker opened fire inside the Standard Gravure Printing Facility, which was located at Sixth Street and Broadway. Watch coverage from when it happened in the player above. It's known as one of the worst...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access and great fishing make Guist Creek Lake a solid option for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Guist Creek Lake is in Shelby County, about five miles east of Shelbyville. The lake is visible from U.S. 60, but its facilities are on the lake’s north shore, reached via Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike).
