Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Approximately 121 miles from Clemson’s campus in the small town of Calhoun, Ga. lies Calhoun High School, the place where senior tight end Davis Allen made his name. While he was a sought-after recruit in high school, Allen did not think football was his ticket to Division I athletics. Allen shined on the baseball diamond, but after hitting some roadblocks during his junior baseball season, football became his future.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO