Davis Allen | Making His Own Name
Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Approximately 121 miles from Clemson’s campus in the small town of Calhoun, Ga. lies Calhoun High School, the place where senior tight end Davis Allen made his name. While he was a sought-after recruit in high school, Allen did not think football was his ticket to Division I athletics. Allen shined on the baseball diamond, but after hitting some roadblocks during his junior baseball season, football became his future.
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 16 Syracuse
Top-Ranked Clemson Hosts No. 16 Syracuse on Friday Night. 📝 Clemson Notes (PDF)| 📝 Syracuse Notes (PDF) 📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 16 • 7:00 p.m. 📺 ACC Network. 📊 Live Stats. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson...
Don Kelley | Record-Setting Performances
Note: The following appears in the Louisiana Tech football gameday program. Editor’s Note – For each program in 2022, Tim Bourret chronicles a great individual performance in Clemson history. Today is the second installment. This is an unusual story, at least from a records standpoint. It is unusual...
Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball schedule has been announced by the league office. The Tigers will face seven teams that qualified for last season’s NCAA Tournament and end the season with back-to-back home games. Season tickets are now available and fans can...
Dabo Swinney on the Passing of Ella Bresee
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following comments in response to the passing of Ella Bresee, sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, on Thursday morning:. “Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bresee family. We are all so appreciative of all of the love and support that...
Colleen Finney || Successful Summer
Colleen Finney’s exceptional performance on the court every day for Clemson Volleyball does not go unnoticed, but some may overlook the success Finney has had in the professional world. This past summer, Finney collected several once-in-a-lifetime experiences to prepare her for her future. In late May, Finney was one...
