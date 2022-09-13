ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Algonquin, IL
Sports
City
Algonquin, IL
City
Lake In The Hills, IL
Lake In The Hills, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive....
DEKALB, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Ogle County during week ending Aug. 20

There were 18 reported residential sales in Ogle County in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $132,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,354.5 for the previous year. 123 Nancy St.Mount Morris$165,000Property Tax (2020): $3,238.4Effective...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16

Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
JOHNSBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy