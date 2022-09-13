Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite Sees Big Viewership Boost This Week
AEW brought another episode of Dynamite as they set the stage for next week’s Grand Slam event. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 14th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 1.18 million viewers, with a .39 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Wardlow Wants To Bring AEW Back To Their ‘Day One Vibe’
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and being on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. The AEW that fans see in 2022 is certainly different from the AEW that...
Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial
The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
