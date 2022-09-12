ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson connects with Jerry Jeudy for 67-yard touchdown

By Barry Werner
Russell Wilson has thrown his first touchdown pass as a Denver Bronco.

The former Seattle Seahawk burned his ex-mates by finding speedy Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter of Monday Night Football.

Jeudy’s first touchdown reception since his rookie season was good for 67 yards and after the PAT the Broncos and Seahawks were tied at 10.

Wilson told Peyton Manning that Jeudy had a great week of practice leading into the opener.

