Velveteen Dream Was Deemed A ‘Public Relations Nightmare’ Prior To WWE Release
Velveteen Dream had a solid run in NXT, where he became one of their top stars thanks to his impressive character work and in-ring skills. However, he was also a subject of controversy because of all the allegations made against him. Patrick Clark had a lot of stories about his...
AEW Dynamite Sees Big Viewership Boost This Week
AEW brought another episode of Dynamite as they set the stage for next week’s Grand Slam event. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 14th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 1.18 million viewers, with a .39 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Wardlow Wants To Bring AEW Back To Their ‘Day One Vibe’
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and being on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. The AEW that fans see in 2022 is certainly different from the AEW that...
Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial
The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
Joey Ryan’s Cat Has Classic Reaction To Fake Drowning Stunt
Joey Ryan’s pro-wrestling career was killed by the Me Too movement. However, despite trying to live a normal life, he managed to get in some trouble from time to time. The latest is social media worthy. There are photos going around Twitter of Ryan pretending to be drowning while...
Game day updates: Otsego at Elmwood
BLOOMDALE — Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Otsego and Elmwood. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME Elmwood, the preseason favorites to win the Northern Buckeye Conference, hosts two-time defending NBC champion Otsego in a key game that will go a long way in determining the 2022 champion. The Royals (4-0 overall, 1-0 NBC) have outscored their first four opponents 202-54.
How to Watch the New Orleans Saints Games Live This Season (2022)
For over a decade, the New Orleans Saints were led by a Hall of Fame coach and quarterback. Now the
