Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs look to make highly-anticipated home debut
This weekend, the Yale volleyball team will return to the friendly confines of the John J. Lee Amphitheater for the first time this season. The squad will be hosting the Yale Invitational, which will feature the last non-conference matches of the year. The Bulldogs (5–1, 0–0 Ivy) have wrapped up...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Top Defensive Player Likely Out For The Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was an All-Big 12 Conference Preseason First Team member, had surgery on his ankle yesterday and could be out for the remainder of the season, although the West Virginia coaching is hopeful that he will return before the end of the season.
Sources: All-Big 12 cornerback out indefinitely after surgery
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods had surgery on his injured left ankle, but the team is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the end of the season, sources told EerSports Thursday. The preseason all-Big 12 pick played just 12 snaps in the season-opener against then-No. 17 Pitt before...
Yale Daily News
FIELD HOCKEY: Yale takes down Sacred Heart, Drexel in home opener
In its home opener, the Yale field hockey team (3–1, 0–0 Ivy) continued its early hot streak with a 1–0 victory over Sacred Heart (0–4, 0–0 NEC) on Friday, and extended their winning streak against Drexel (record, 0–0 CAA) on Sunday 2–1. These...
Metro News
Late fourth down gamble lifts Bridgeport to 24-21 win at No. 1 Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior tied at 21 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Indians faced fourth-and-2 at their own 28-yard line. Head coach Tyler Phares kept his offense on the field and they didn’t leave until a field goal split the uprights to provide the game-winning margin. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport defeated Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior 24-21 in the latest chapter of the Big 10 Conference’s top rivalry at East-West Stadium.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Yale Daily News
The Lost Cause beneath our feet
In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, Yale was overwhelmingly northern, pro-Lincoln, and anti-slavery. In the 1860 to 1861 academic year, the University was only three percent southern, while nearly 700 students gave their lives to oppose the Confederacy. When the war ended in 1865, Yale considered creating a memorial to these Union soldiers. Other Ivy League universities were already taking the step. In 1866, Brown memorialized its Union dead. In 1874, Harvard followed suit. At the time, creating a memorial was simple; memories of the war had not yet grown apart and crystallized. But Yale’s idea was either lost or abandoned to time. In the years to come, the missing memorial became increasingly hard to ignore. The nation wanted to make sense of the forces that had torn it apart and honor those who had kept it together.
Yale Daily News
The Yale College sweeps
One August, Carter Wright slept in the mud outside a city called Petersburg. With 60,000 other men in the Union Army, he “burrowed ever deeper in the trenches,” peering occasionally over a devastated no-man’s land, towards Richmond, only 25 miles away. Every day, a “toll exacted by sharpshooters and mortars” took a handful of unlucky young men to early graves.
WDTV
Thursday Night Football - Week 4 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Thursday games were in action tonight in West Virginia.
Yale Daily News
HUMPHREY: Letter of Reliance
My name is Noah Humphrey and I am a third-year Master of Divinity student at Yale Divinity School. I aim to get a former slave, Rev. James W.C. Pennington (1807-1870), his degree from Yale Divinity School and Yale College. James W.C. Pennington attended YDS from 1834-39 and was barred from entering the classrooms, so he studied outside and listened to the lectures. After his unofficial studies, Pennington published the first African American history textbook in 1841 titled “The Origin and History of the Colored People.”
Yale Daily News
DUNSON: We won’t change anything
Much fanfare was made about the fact that I’d be going to Yale. My family bragged whenever given the chance. My school chose me to make an appearance on a daytime talk show. Family friends inquired about the steps I took to accomplish such a thing (no doubt hoping to replicate it with their children).
Yale Daily News
Public safety leadership restructured as a part of work to “reimagine” policing at Yale
Over the summer, University President Peter Salovey announced the appointment of former Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins as associate vice president for public safety and community engagement and Anthony Campbell ’95 DIV ’09 as his replacement as Yale police chief. In the June 21 message to the Yale...
Yale Daily News
Yale’s first Indigenous student body president introduces new programming and goals at the Divinity School
Tamara Fore-Ravelo DIV ’23 is making Yale Divinity School history as the school’s first Indigenous Student Government President, basing her platform on an increasingly fluid definition of “divinity” and a school culture that uplifts underrepresented voices in American faith. Since its founding in 1822, the Divinity...
Yale Daily News
Students discuss initiatives to improve accessibility of research at Yale
Many first-year STEM students look forward to the prospect of conducting research during their time at Yale. However, students come to school with a broad range of experience — from high involvement in research throughout high school to none at all. To close the gap between varying levels of...
Yale Daily News
Some graduate students air stipend concerns as inflation rates hit record levels
As inflation rates have soared to record levels, some graduate students have raised concerns over how far their annual stipends can stretch. For decades, Local 33 — a graduate worker union that is fighting for University recognition — has drawn public attention toward stipends, alleging they are not high enough to meet the state’s cost-of-living level. With inflation levels on the rise since April 2021, this year’s consumer prices are the highest the country has faced since the 1980s. Although Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dean Lynn Cooley announced a stipend raise for this semester in response to steep inflation, some workers are calling for more.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
Yale Daily News
Yalies need to stop sleeping on their eight hours of sleep, experts say
Whether nights are spent studying with heavy eyelids in Sterling Memorial Library or devouring greasy, cheesy bites after a party at the Good Nature Market, one thing is certain: the beginning of the school year means a lack of sleep for many Yalies. With classes, clubs and social events well...
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
