New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs look to make highly-anticipated home debut

This weekend, the Yale volleyball team will return to the friendly confines of the John J. Lee Amphitheater for the first time this season. The squad will be hosting the Yale Invitational, which will feature the last non-conference matches of the year. The Bulldogs (5–1, 0–0 Ivy) have wrapped up...
NEW HAVEN, CT
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Top Defensive Player Likely Out For The Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was an All-Big 12 Conference Preseason First Team member, had surgery on his ankle yesterday and could be out for the remainder of the season, although the West Virginia coaching is hopeful that he will return before the end of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Late fourth down gamble lifts Bridgeport to 24-21 win at No. 1 Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior tied at 21 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Indians faced fourth-and-2 at their own 28-yard line. Head coach Tyler Phares kept his offense on the field and they didn’t leave until a field goal split the uprights to provide the game-winning margin. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport defeated Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior 24-21 in the latest chapter of the Big 10 Conference’s top rivalry at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yale Daily News

The Lost Cause beneath our feet

In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, Yale was overwhelmingly northern, pro-Lincoln, and anti-slavery. In the 1860 to 1861 academic year, the University was only three percent southern, while nearly 700 students gave their lives to oppose the Confederacy. When the war ended in 1865, Yale considered creating a memorial to these Union soldiers. Other Ivy League universities were already taking the step. In 1866, Brown memorialized its Union dead. In 1874, Harvard followed suit. At the time, creating a memorial was simple; memories of the war had not yet grown apart and crystallized. But Yale’s idea was either lost or abandoned to time. In the years to come, the missing memorial became increasingly hard to ignore. The nation wanted to make sense of the forces that had torn it apart and honor those who had kept it together.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

The Yale College sweeps

One August, Carter Wright slept in the mud outside a city called Petersburg. With 60,000 other men in the Union Army, he “burrowed ever deeper in the trenches,” peering occasionally over a devastated no-man’s land, towards Richmond, only 25 miles away. Every day, a “toll exacted by sharpshooters and mortars” took a handful of unlucky young men to early graves.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

HUMPHREY: Letter of Reliance

My name is Noah Humphrey and I am a third-year Master of Divinity student at Yale Divinity School. I aim to get a former slave, Rev. James W.C. Pennington (1807-1870), his degree from Yale Divinity School and Yale College. James W.C. Pennington attended YDS from 1834-39 and was barred from entering the classrooms, so he studied outside and listened to the lectures. After his unofficial studies, Pennington published the first African American history textbook in 1841 titled “The Origin and History of the Colored People.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

DUNSON: We won’t change anything

Much fanfare was made about the fact that I’d be going to Yale. My family bragged whenever given the chance. My school chose me to make an appearance on a daytime talk show. Family friends inquired about the steps I took to accomplish such a thing (no doubt hoping to replicate it with their children).
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Some graduate students air stipend concerns as inflation rates hit record levels

As inflation rates have soared to record levels, some graduate students have raised concerns over how far their annual stipends can stretch. For decades, Local 33 — a graduate worker union that is fighting for University recognition — has drawn public attention toward stipends, alleging they are not high enough to meet the state’s cost-of-living level. With inflation levels on the rise since April 2021, this year’s consumer prices are the highest the country has faced since the 1980s. Although Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dean Lynn Cooley announced a stipend raise for this semester in response to steep inflation, some workers are calling for more.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yale Daily News

Yalies need to stop sleeping on their eight hours of sleep, experts say

Whether nights are spent studying with heavy eyelids in Sterling Memorial Library or devouring greasy, cheesy bites after a party at the Good Nature Market, one thing is certain: the beginning of the school year means a lack of sleep for many Yalies. With classes, clubs and social events well...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Metro News

New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

