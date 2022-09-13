ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
TV SHOWS
PC Magazine

YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Connected Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Smart Phone#Ios#Roku Apple Tv#Spectrum News
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Live Audio App Launches Creator Fund

Amp, the live audio and radio app from Amazon, has launched a creator fund that will provide select users monthly payments based on show performance. To be eligible for payments, creators must host at least one live show each month. According to a Wednesday blog post announcing the fund, Amp will then assess show performance based on factors like “listener engagement and show performance metrics, such as show popularity with new and recurring listeners.” More from The Hollywood ReporterDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders NFL Comedy Recap SeriesBob Iger Assesses the Streaming Services: "I Don't Think They'll All...
NFL
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

7 New Roku OS 11.5 Features Worth Checking Out

On September 12, 2022, Roku announced plans to release OS 11.5 with new or expanded features. This anticipated update will add more personalized features, make it easier to find new shows, and may help you manage your streaming cross-channel. The update is rolling out over the next few months. Roku...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ didn't seriously consider deal to stream LIV Golf events

LIV Golf will not be added to the Apple TV+ line up of live sports, after the streamer passed on an offer. Apple TV+ has gone big on MLB, it tried to get the Big Ten Conference, and it's created a raft of sports programming, but it won't be adding LIV Golf. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple didn't even seriously consider the deal being offered by the golfing company.
MLB
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Popular Streaming Services from Just $1.99, With Latest Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to Showtime for just $3.99 a month and a subscription to PBS Masterpiece for just $1.99 a month. That’s one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen online. The Showtime streaming deal is only available through...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Police

Google’s budget Chromecast could fix a big annoyance with the 4K model

At this point, it is no secret that Google is working on a cheaper new Chromecast. Rumors about the device first popped up at the beginning of this year, which is due to launch soon. The budget Chromecast would seemingly run Android 12 and support streaming content at Full HD resolution. The stick has already passed through the FCC, shown up in photos, and had its European price leaked. Now, developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims to have gotten his hands on an internal firmware of the streaming stick, revealing some of its key specs.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution

Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured

Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony

You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
ELECTRONICS

