Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured
Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured
Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution
Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell
EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
[White paper] Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. 5G security continues to improve as security controls, tools, and standards evolve over an extended 5G ecosystem. Different cloud deployment models and architectures may impact 5G security when deploying core networks, edge computing, network slicing, or private networks. Securing these networks will involve securing a 5G supply chain that includes software vendors and cloud service providers, as the cloud can potentially introduce increased supply chain risk due to virtualization, increased use of open-source software, and a larger array of third-party vendors.
Mavenir Delivers Cloud-native 5G Core for Deutsche Telekom's 5G SA Network
Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of cloud-native 5G Core to Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Deutsche Telekom selected Mavenir as the supplier for software applications to run on its defined hardware and the existing Kubernetes-based platform of its German business, ensuring an open architecture approach. As part of the deployment process, the Converged Packet Core was integrated with Telekom’s existing multi-vendor access network and other system components.
Litmus Raises $30M in Funding for its Industrial IoT Edge Platform
Litmus announced it has closed $30M in Series B funding to cap a period of exceptional growth in adoption of its Industrial IoT Edge platform. The Series B was led by Belden with participation from other investors whose confidence in Litmus signals the strength of Litmus Edge as the standard data platform for Industry 4.0.
SK Telecom, GAF & Deloitte Join 5G Open Innovation Lab
5G Open Innovation Lab (The 5G OI Lab) announced three new corporate partnerships and welcomed 16 multi-stage startups, partner-selected to join The Lab’s Fall program, which kicks off this week. SK Telecom, GAF, and Deloitte join 5G Open Innovation Lab’s growing list of prominent global partners dedicated to fostering...
N-Ovate Launches Purpose-built Modern Data Stack for Gov & Edu sector
In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announced the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries. Specializing in...
SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms
SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS
Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
Vodafone NZ, Digital Matter to Deliver E2E IoT Asset Tracking Solutions
Vodafone NZ , New Zealand's largest IoT connectivity provider, has partnered with Digital Matter , global leaders in GPS and IoT asset tracking hardware and software, to offer end-to-end IoT asset tracking solutions for New Zealand businesses. Through this partnership, Vodafone NZ has bundled several of Digital Matter’s battery-powered IoT...
DOCOMO Taps Nokia's AI RF Software to Enhance 5G Network Planning
Nokia announced that it has deployed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software for NTT DOCOMO to help the Japanese operator efficiently roll out its 5G network and to speed up radio frequency planning. The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia’s AVA software offering...
Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout
Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
Furuno Unveils New Gen of Time Synchronization GNSS Receiver Modules
Furuno Electric, a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, announced a new generation of time synchronization GNSS receiver modules compatible with all GNSS systems in the world. The modules deliver best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5th generation (5G) mobile systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master...
5G Americas Releases 'Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud' White Paper
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white...
cPacket Expands Data Center Observability Portfolio
CPacket Networks, powering hybrid-cloud observability, announced the latest set of products that extends its data center portfolio for broader connectivity, versatility, and observability. This includes new cStor S-series packet capture and analysis observability nodes, and new cVu NGE-series packet broker observability nodes. The new product sets provide connectivity, data acquisition,...
SRI International to Lead Two Groundbreaking Efforts to Secure 5G
SRI International, the non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most impactful deep-tech advancements, announced that it has won two 2022 Cohort, Track G, Phase 1 Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure awards from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator, a young, but significant program that builds upon basic research and discovery to accelerate solutions that enable long-lasting societal impact.
SoftBank Completes Automated 5G Network Slicing Over 5G & MEC Applications
SoftBank announced it successfully completed automated 5G network slicing over 5G mobile networks and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications. To make an end-to-end (E2E) network slice from a 5G mobile user* to a MEC application, Segment Routing IPv6 Mobile User Plane (SRv6 MUP), pioneered by SoftBank, and SRv6 Flex-Algo were used for robustness and flexibility. SoftBank also verified SRv6 MUP interoperability with 5G equipment at its laboratory. This trial, which started this year, will now proceed to the next step, which is to prepare SRv6 MUP technology for commercial deployment.
WBA Conducts PoC Trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a Major University Campus in Europe
The Wireless Broadband Alliance announced a successful proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a major university campus in Europe. The trial showcases the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point’s unique ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. This was also the first time Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming™, which enables seamless handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
