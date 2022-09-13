ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia

thefastmode.com

Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured

Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured

Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

N-Ovate Launches Purpose-built Modern Data Stack for Gov & Edu sector

In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announced the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries. Specializing in...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution

Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
ELECTRONICS
#The Digital Age
thefastmode.com

SRI International to Lead Two Groundbreaking Efforts to Secure 5G

SRI International, the non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most impactful deep-tech advancements, announced that it has won two 2022 Cohort, Track G, Phase 1 Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure awards from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator, a young, but significant program that builds upon basic research and discovery to accelerate solutions that enable long-lasting societal impact.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile

RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Fibre Wholesaler Enable Taps Incognito's Automated Service Orchestration & Assurance

Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Vodafone NZ, Digital Matter to Deliver E2E IoT Asset Tracking Solutions

Vodafone NZ , New Zealand's largest IoT connectivity provider, has partnered with Digital Matter , global leaders in GPS and IoT asset tracking hardware and software, to offer end-to-end IoT asset tracking solutions for New Zealand businesses. Through this partnership, Vodafone NZ has bundled several of Digital Matter’s battery-powered IoT...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Litmus Raises $30M in Funding for its Industrial IoT Edge Platform

Litmus announced it has closed $30M in Series B funding to cap a period of exceptional growth in adoption of its Industrial IoT Edge platform. The Series B was led by Belden with participation from other investors whose confidence in Litmus signals the strength of Litmus Edge as the standard data platform for Industry 4.0.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

WBA Conducts PoC Trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a Major University Campus in Europe

The Wireless Broadband Alliance announced a successful proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a major university campus in Europe. The trial showcases the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point’s unique ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. This was also the first time Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming™, which enables seamless handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms

SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Bharti Airtel Partners with IBM to Deploy Edge Computing Platform in India

IBM and Bharti Airtel announced their intent to work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions that...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS

Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Delivers Cloud-native 5G Core for Deutsche Telekom's 5G SA Network

Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of cloud-native 5G Core to Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Deutsche Telekom selected Mavenir as the supplier for software applications to run on its defined hardware and the existing Kubernetes-based platform of its German business, ensuring an open architecture approach. As part of the deployment process, the Converged Packet Core was integrated with Telekom’s existing multi-vendor access network and other system components.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO Taps Nokia's AI RF Software to Enhance 5G Network Planning

Nokia announced that it has deployed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software for NTT DOCOMO to help the Japanese operator efficiently roll out its 5G network and to speed up radio frequency planning. The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia’s AVA software offering...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Netalis Taps Ekinops' DWDM Solution

Ekinops, a leading supplier of optical transport and network access solutions, announced that Netalis, a subsidiary of the NASCA group formed by the merger of multi-regional telecommunication services operators Netalis and ASC, has chosen its DWDM solutions to meet the growing bandwidth needs of its business customers, enterprises and public institutions.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

SK Telecom, GAF & Deloitte Join 5G Open Innovation Lab

5G Open Innovation Lab (The 5G OI Lab) announced three new corporate partnerships and welcomed 16 multi-stage startups, partner-selected to join The Lab’s Fall program, which kicks off this week. SK Telecom, GAF, and Deloitte join 5G Open Innovation Lab’s growing list of prominent global partners dedicated to fostering...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout

Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
TECHNOLOGY

