thefastmode.com

Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured

Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured

Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

SRI International to Lead Two Groundbreaking Efforts to Secure 5G

SRI International, the non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most impactful deep-tech advancements, announced that it has won two 2022 Cohort, Track G, Phase 1 Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure awards from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator, a young, but significant program that builds upon basic research and discovery to accelerate solutions that enable long-lasting societal impact.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

N-Ovate Launches Purpose-built Modern Data Stack for Gov & Edu sector

In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announced the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries. Specializing in...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

How Southeast Asian Businesses Can Reimagine Customer Engagement, Using RCS Featured

With deeper smartphone penetration, increased use of social media apps, and digitisation, consumers expect brands to be accessible anytime, anywhere. With fast internet, chatbots, and feature-rich OTT platforms, consumers now demand an interactive, personalised, and conversational messaging customer experience. In response, we see many brands in mobile-first markets of Southeast...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Develops New Security Architecture for Vitesco

Deutsche Telekom has announced it will set up a new security architecture for Vitesco Technologies, a leading provider of innovative electrification technologies for vehicles, as part of a new strategic cooperation between the two companies. In addition to setting up and operating its IT systems, the company has redefined its...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution

Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile

RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Fibre Wholesaler Enable Taps Incognito's Automated Service Orchestration & Assurance

Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

SK Telecom, GAF & Deloitte Join 5G Open Innovation Lab

5G Open Innovation Lab (The 5G OI Lab) announced three new corporate partnerships and welcomed 16 multi-stage startups, partner-selected to join The Lab’s Fall program, which kicks off this week. SK Telecom, GAF, and Deloitte join 5G Open Innovation Lab’s growing list of prominent global partners dedicated to fostering...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Bharti Airtel Partners with IBM to Deploy Edge Computing Platform in India

IBM and Bharti Airtel announced their intent to work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions that...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell

EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

KT SAT Unveils Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy

KT SAT announced that it participated in Euroconsult WSBW 2022 event, a global satellite conference which many satellite operators attends every year and presented its Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy to public. CEO of KT SAT, David Kyungmin Song delivered the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at World Satellite Business Week(WSBW) 2022...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

HGC Taps XConnect’s GNR Data to Reduce its Losses from OBR in Europe

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and telecommunications operator, is working with XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, to reduce its losses from Origin Based Rating (OBR) in Europe and deliver predictable business margins within the region. By deploying XConnect’s Global...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

OneLayer Secures $6.5M Equity Investment from Koch Industries

OneLayer, a leading provider of enterprise security for private LTE and 5G networks, announced a $6.5 million equity investment from Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), the venture capital arm of Koch Industries. Alongside the investment, OneLayer will secure the private LTE network of a site of a manufacturing subsidiary of Koch...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

NEC Unveils Open ROADM-based Optical Transport Products

NEC is driving expansion of All Optical Networks with the introduction of its 'SpectralWave WX Series,' a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products. The lineup is built based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix initiative. The push for All Optical Networks is...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Vodafone NZ, Digital Matter to Deliver E2E IoT Asset Tracking Solutions

Vodafone NZ , New Zealand's largest IoT connectivity provider, has partnered with Digital Matter , global leaders in GPS and IoT asset tracking hardware and software, to offer end-to-end IoT asset tracking solutions for New Zealand businesses. Through this partnership, Vodafone NZ has bundled several of Digital Matter’s battery-powered IoT...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS

Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout

Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
TECHNOLOGY

