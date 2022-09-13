Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone and Boonville meet in district rivalry game; Centralia looks to continue momentum
The Pirates and Eagles are coming off exhilarating wins last week, but unfortunately only one of those teams can keep the momentum going after Friday. The Pirates (2-1) are hoping that junior wide receiver Dakota Troost can replicate his performance from last week as he was a jack of all trades, scoring six total touchdowns, including one passing, against Hallsville to carry them to a 59-58 overtime victory.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman hosts Battle in crosstown matchup
Hickman’s season is still off to a tough start, as it fell to Central Missouri Athletics Conference foe Capital City 35-26 in Week 3. Although they were not able to come away with a win last Friday, the Kewpies (0-3) saw improvement on offense. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday threw four touchdown passes, including three to senior Cole Harrell. Two of Hickman’s touchdowns came within three minutes of each other in the final minutes of the game.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens soccer falls, volleyball sweeps
Stephens soccer goalkeeper Sofia Ramos contributed 11 saves but could not help her team avoid a loss. The Stars fell 5-2 to Grace on Thursday in Columbia. Grace dominated the game with 34 shots and 16 shots on goal. Lancers forward JJ Aalbue contributed 10 shots and scored two goals, playing an outstanding game.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball falls against unbeaten Helias
Battle volleyball fell to Helias 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 on Wednesday in Columbia. The Spartans are now 2-2 and will next be in action at the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Hickman each in search of first win Friday night
Battle football (0-3) will travel just up the road to take on Hickman (0-3)at 7 p.m. Friday. Battle is coming off a 58-16 loss at the hands of fellow district opponent Helias. The Spartans held a 16-10 lead at halftime, but the Crusaders dominated the second half through the air and wore down the Battle defense.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman and Rock Bridge volleyball secure pair of wins
Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday. Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16).
Columbia Missourian
Battle softball beats Hickman in back-and-forth matchup
Battle softball secured a 4-2 victory in a tight game against Columbia foe Hickman on Tuesday. The game started as a pitchers’ duel, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the third inning.
Columbia Missourian
The 'human highlight reel': Expect Seamon to find the end zone for Rock Bridge
Before this season began, Rock Bridge head coach Matt Perkins described Drevyn Seamon as a “human highlight reel.”. Seamon already has a lengthy reel of impressive plays thus far in the season.
Columbia Missourian
Barrett Banister: Missouri’s model of consistency
At first glance, there isn’t much that jumps out when watching Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister line up before a snap. At an even 6 feet and 195 pounds, nothing screams 100-reception receiver; it’s easier instead to focus on the big-name vertical receiving threats alongside him. Then the...
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Madness offers first look at MU men's and women's basketball squads
Mizzou Madness, a showcase of the Missouri men's and women's basketball teams ahead of their seasons, will be played outdoors for the first time. MU athletics announced Thursday that this year's event will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall.
Columbia Missourian
MU quarterback Cook eyes mechanical improvements
After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork. “I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule
Missouri baseball released its 2023 SEC schedule Wednesday. The Tigers have 10 series set for the season, with five at home and five on the road. MU’s marquee matchup will be against defending national champion Ole Miss on March 17-19 at Taylor Stadium. Missouri also will host Georgia (March 31-April 2), Vanderbilt (April 21-23), Tennessee (May 5-7) and Alabama (May 12-14).
Columbia Missourian
Former MU DC Steckel picked up by St. Louis XFL team
Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week. Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons and had a stint as defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure.
Columbia Missourian
Fast and strong: Missouri's defense eyes consistency from start to finish in Week 3
The Missouri didn’t carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers’ defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU’s first true test of the season. Veterans...
Columbia Missourian
MU players discuss how they hope to bounce back from K-State loss
Missouri redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
Columbia Missourian
MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market
Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
Columbia Missourian
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community
Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
