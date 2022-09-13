ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
U.S. Yields Jump After CPI Surprises to Upside in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts

Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
YC batch shows founders remain optimistic about fintech

Smaller fintech startups are proving to be similarly vulnerable, data from the seed market recently showed. And yet, taking another look at the recent cohort of startups that went through the American accelerator Y Combinator, you wouldn’t really be able to tell that fintech had lost much of its founder favor.
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
European markets close lower, banking stocks gain

European markets saw choppy trade Thursday, although banking stocks maintained strong gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.59% as trading closed in London, after flipping between mild losses and gains during the morning. Banking stocks, however, added 1.71% following a Morgan Stanley analyst note upgrading the banking sector. The...
NelsonHall Names Mercans as a Global Payroll Technology Leader in NEAT Assessment for Payroll Services 2022

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s annual NEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as a Multi-Country Payroll firm for its ability to meet the future needs of global payroll clients as well as for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005728/en/ Payroll Services NEAT 2022 Mercans MCP (Graph: AETOSWire)
