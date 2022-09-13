Read full article on original website
Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures.
US News and World Report
Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
US News and World Report
U.S. Yields Jump After CPI Surprises to Upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
U.S. SEC charges Oppenheimer, BNY, Jefferies and TD over municipal bond disclosures
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it had charged Oppenheimer & Co, BNY Mellon, TD Securities and Jefferies, with failing to comply with municipal bond offering disclosure requirements.
U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch expects the Indian economy to slow down and said in a statement released late on Wednesday that it would cut the country's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year through March 2023 to 7% from 7.8%.
European ministers will hold on emergency meeting this month on measures to lower surging energy prices across the EU
EU energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on September 30 to discuss the deepening energy crisis. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to unveil proposals in a speech on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Prices for gas and power have surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of...
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
Fortune
Europe should brace for recession and stagflation because of a self-inflicted wounds, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
The U.S. economy doesn't look great right now, but Larry Summers reminds us how bad it could be.
Top of ECB rates cycle an open question, ECB's Herodotou says
NICOSIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has expedited its exit from ultra easy monetary policy to bring inflation back to target but it remains open how high interest rates will go, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
SoftBank considers launching third Vision Fund - source
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts
Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
TechCrunch
YC batch shows founders remain optimistic about fintech
Smaller fintech startups are proving to be similarly vulnerable, data from the seed market recently showed. And yet, taking another look at the recent cohort of startups that went through the American accelerator Y Combinator, you wouldn’t really be able to tell that fintech had lost much of its founder favor.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
Germany's Uniper says government might take controlling stake
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s Uniper said on Wednesday the government might take a controlling stake in the company as the ailing gas importer seeks further aid, sending its shares tumbling by a fifth.
CNBC
European markets close lower, banking stocks gain
European markets saw choppy trade Thursday, although banking stocks maintained strong gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.59% as trading closed in London, after flipping between mild losses and gains during the morning. Banking stocks, however, added 1.71% following a Morgan Stanley analyst note upgrading the banking sector. The...
NelsonHall Names Mercans as a Global Payroll Technology Leader in NEAT Assessment for Payroll Services 2022
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s annual NEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as a Multi-Country Payroll firm for its ability to meet the future needs of global payroll clients as well as for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005728/en/ Payroll Services NEAT 2022 Mercans MCP (Graph: AETOSWire)
