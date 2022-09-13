Read full article on original website
Sonny Almanza appears in court in deadly shooting of officer
Sonny Thomas Almanza appeared in court Wednesday for the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
No charges after 5 found dead in Commerce City apartment
No one will face charges in the case of five people in Commerce City who died after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The five were found dead in one apartment at North Range Crossings just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in February. The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the five as Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32, Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28, Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 and Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32.One woman survived along with a 4-month-old baby. The child's parents were among those who died. The Adams County District Attorney's Office said despite an intense investigation over the past six months, investigators couldn't track the origin of the fentanyl. "In order for us to charge someone with these deaths, we need to have an identifiable suspect that can prove who sold the drugs that were laced with fentanyl that killed these individuals and we do not have that," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.Colorado lawmakers recently passed a law that holds arrested drug dealers more accountable for dealing drugs that lead to overdose deaths.
Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children
Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting
Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
US Marshals shoot, kill armed man in custody in Flagstaff; FBI investigation underway
Deputy U.S. Marshals shot and killed an armed man in Flagstaff on Wednesday, prompting an FBI investigation. Flagstaff police spokesperson Sgt. Odis Brockman said that both state and federal officers were carrying out a joint operation without Flagstaff police when the shooting began shortly after 3 p.m. near Sixth Avenue and Colanthe Street.
Mexico Just Arrested an Army General in Connection With the Murder and Disappearance of 43 Students
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested three members of the army, including a general, for their alleged participation in one of the most emblematic tragedies of the country’s drug wars — the disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The arrests seemed to confirm what many have...
US Marshal's Service involved in a shooting in Flagstaff
An officer with the U.S. Marshal's Service was involved in a shooting in Flagstaff on Izabel Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. Sgt. Odis Brockman, a spokesperson for Flagstaff police, said state and federal officers were conducting a joint operation within Flagstaff when the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.
Denver police search for suspects involved in shootout
Police in Denver are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened during the day last month. Detectives said that the shooting happened on Aug. 31 about 12:35 p.m. The victim was in the 4500 block of North Gibraltar Street when shots were fired between the subject on foot and the occupants of a silver sedan. A shot struck one of the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Chicago police officer, sergeant charged with shooting unarmed man in Pilsen in July
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.Chicago Police have previously described the July 22 incident at 18th and Morgan Streets as a shootout, but Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday said the two officers being charged were the first to open fire, and had no justification for opening fire on the 23-year-old man who was shot.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
Police: Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Hurt in Chicago Park
CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a southside Chicago park has left two people dead and seven others wounded. An argument between two groups in Washington Park about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday escalated into an altercation with members of both groups firing shots, police said. Two men were pronounced dead...
Sheriff: Police Shooting Justified as Car Used as Weapon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A police officer in South Carolina shot and killed a man who slammed his stolen car into the officer's door as he got out to try to arrest him after a nearly 30-minute chase, a sheriff said. The man killed was not armed, but York...
