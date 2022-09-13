ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Ingram Micro Confidentially Files for U.S. IPO Even as Markets Remain Dull

(Reuters) - Electronics distributor Ingram Micro said on Monday it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, looking past the tough market conditions due to rate hikes and inflation that have blunted demand for new listings this year. The California-based company was valued at about $7.2 billion last...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Petroleum#Economic Data#Consumer Price Index#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#The U S Federal Reserve#The U S Labor Department#Reuters#Fed#Bok Financial
US News and World Report

China EV Maker Leapmotor Launches up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings, that would be the largest in the city in 2022. The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Demands Accountability in Death of Iranian Woman After Hijab Arrest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants accountability for the death of an Iranian woman after she was arrested in Tehran last week for wearing an 'improper' hijab, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Monday. "Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Fore!

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sweden's Riksbank is expected to tee off another round of outsized rate hikes today, with its largest rate rise in three decades. Later, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins a policy meeting likely to set the tone...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT

(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Explainer-Biden Said the Pandemic Is Over. Is It?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - What is the status of COVID-19 now that President Joe Biden has told the CBS 60 Minutes news program the pandemic is over in the United States?. HAS THE U.S. FORMALLY DECLARED THE END OF THE PANDEMIC?. No. The United States is still operating under the public...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan Govt Will Spend $24 Billion in Budget Reserves to Cope With Price Hikes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. ($1 = 143.1800 yen) (Reporting by...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Apple to Raise App Store Prices in Some Countries in Europe, Asia

(Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the euro zone and some countries in Asia and South America. The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

On First International Trip, Britain's Truss Pledges Ukraine Support

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion. Truss, on her first...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Myanmar Discussing With Russia Use of Mir Card for Payments

(Reuters) - Myanmar is discussing with burgeoning ally Russia the use of its Mir bank card for payments, the junta spokesperson said on Tuesday, as the military-ruled country reels from a currency crisis and the impact of Western sanctions. Myanmar has faced social and economic collapse since a military coup...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Outbound Asian Tourists to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024-Agoda CEO

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Asian tourists are only expected to resume international travel at pre-pandemic levels gradually, by 2024, the new chief executive of online travel agency Agoda said late on Monday. The Asia-focused company expects tourists from Asian countries, excluding China, will take about six months after respective COVID-19 restrictions...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy