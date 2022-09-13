Read full article on original website
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Ingram Micro Confidentially Files for U.S. IPO Even as Markets Remain Dull
(Reuters) - Electronics distributor Ingram Micro said on Monday it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, looking past the tough market conditions due to rate hikes and inflation that have blunted demand for new listings this year. The California-based company was valued at about $7.2 billion last...
China EV Maker Leapmotor Launches up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings, that would be the largest in the city in 2022. The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will...
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
U.S. Demands Accountability in Death of Iranian Woman After Hijab Arrest
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants accountability for the death of an Iranian woman after she was arrested in Tehran last week for wearing an 'improper' hijab, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Monday. "Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody...
Marketmind: Fore!
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sweden's Riksbank is expected to tee off another round of outsized rate hikes today, with its largest rate rise in three decades. Later, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins a policy meeting likely to set the tone...
Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT
(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
Explainer-Biden Said the Pandemic Is Over. Is It?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - What is the status of COVID-19 now that President Joe Biden has told the CBS 60 Minutes news program the pandemic is over in the United States?. HAS THE U.S. FORMALLY DECLARED THE END OF THE PANDEMIC?. No. The United States is still operating under the public...
Japan Govt Will Spend $24 Billion in Budget Reserves to Cope With Price Hikes
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. ($1 = 143.1800 yen) (Reporting by...
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Apple to Raise App Store Prices in Some Countries in Europe, Asia
(Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the euro zone and some countries in Asia and South America. The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5,...
South Korea plans reforms to tackle 'Korea discount' for its stocks
SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to announce financial reforms later this year, including its policy on shareholder returns, that could help reduce the "Korea discount" in stock markets, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
On First International Trip, Britain's Truss Pledges Ukraine Support
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion. Truss, on her first...
Myanmar Discussing With Russia Use of Mir Card for Payments
(Reuters) - Myanmar is discussing with burgeoning ally Russia the use of its Mir bank card for payments, the junta spokesperson said on Tuesday, as the military-ruled country reels from a currency crisis and the impact of Western sanctions. Myanmar has faced social and economic collapse since a military coup...
Outbound Asian Tourists to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024-Agoda CEO
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Asian tourists are only expected to resume international travel at pre-pandemic levels gradually, by 2024, the new chief executive of online travel agency Agoda said late on Monday. The Asia-focused company expects tourists from Asian countries, excluding China, will take about six months after respective COVID-19 restrictions...
Will Falling Lumber Prices Chop Down Weyerhaeuser's Dividend?
Falling lumber prices mean a falling dividend for this timber-focused REIT.
Five Killed in Iran During Protests Over Death in Custody - Rights Group
DUBAI (Reuters) -Five people were killed in Iran's Kurdish region on Monday when security forces opened fire during protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a Kurdish rights group said, on a third day of turmoil over an incident that has ignited nationwide anger. Mahsa Amini, a...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouses That Can Double Your Money by 2027
These income juggernauts, with yields ranging from 3.3% to 8.9%, can make patient investors a lot richer over the next five years.
