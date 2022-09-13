Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
FOXBusiness
Nomura forecasts historic 100-basis-point Fed rate hike after hot inflation data
The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a historic, full percentage point interest rate hike when officials meet next week following the hotter-than-expected August inflation data, according to analysts at Nomura Holdings. "Materializing upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
CNBC
Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points
Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in over 11 years on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, where it is expected to deliver another large interest rate hike.
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Top manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters.
SNB to join 75 basis point hike club on Sept 22, inflation yet to peak - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will join the 75 basis point rate hike club on Thursday to choke off nearly three-decade-high inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters, who also said price rises were yet to peak despite a strong currency.
Global shares mostly gain as investors await Fed rate hike
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late flurry of buying as investors awaited another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 6,034.21. Germany’s DAX lost 0.3% to 12,763.74. Britain’s FTSE...
BBC
US markets sink on unexpectedly high inflation
Inflation in the US remained unexpectedly high last month, news that drove Wall Street to its worst day in more than two years. Prices rose 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the Labor Department said, faster than the 8.1% that economists had expected. That was down from 8.5% in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Import Prices Fall for Second Straight Month in August
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for a second straight month in August, weighed down by declining costs for petroleum products and a strong dollar, which overtime could help to lower inflation. Import prices dropped 1.0% last month after declining 1.5% in July, the Labor Department said on Thursday....
Some investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Just months ago, investors worried the Federal Reserve was not fighting inflation aggressively enough. Several jumbo rate hikes later, some now fear the Fed will plunge the economy into recession by tightening monetary policy too quickly.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
Treasury Bond Yields Hit 11-Year Highs As Investors Brace For 3rd Consecutive Fed Interest Rate Hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June and July in an attempt to get inflation under control. Investors wondering if the Fed will pull the trigger on a third 0.75% hike at its next meeting this week got some key inflation data last week suggesting the Fed may even ramp up the pace of its tightening this month.
CNBC
Dow tumbles 1,200 points for worst day since June 2020 after hot inflation report
Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276.37 points, or 3.94%, to close at 31,104.97. The S&P 500 dropped 4.32% to 3,932.69, and...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
U.S. inflation day
Sept 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline
Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
