ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Nomura forecasts historic 100-basis-point Fed rate hike after hot inflation data

The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a historic, full percentage point interest rate hike when officials meet next week following the hotter-than-expected August inflation data, according to analysts at Nomura Holdings. "Materializing upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Consumer Prices#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#Core Inflation#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Corpay#Fed
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points

Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
The Hill

Global shares mostly gain as investors await Fed rate hike

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late flurry of buying as investors awaited another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 6,034.21. Germany’s DAX lost 0.3% to 12,763.74. Britain’s FTSE...
WORLD
BBC

US markets sink on unexpectedly high inflation

Inflation in the US remained unexpectedly high last month, news that drove Wall Street to its worst day in more than two years. Prices rose 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the Labor Department said, faster than the 8.1% that economists had expected. That was down from 8.5% in...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Import Prices Fall for Second Straight Month in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for a second straight month in August, weighed down by declining costs for petroleum products and a strong dollar, which overtime could help to lower inflation. Import prices dropped 1.0% last month after declining 1.5% in July, the Labor Department said on Thursday....
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. inflation day

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline

Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy