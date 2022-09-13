Read full article on original website
Should you pay $3,000 for a gaming laptop? This one's worth it
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model delivers excellent gaming performance within a design you'll actually want to take everywhere.
The Verge
EA and Koei Tecmo are partnering on ‘the next great hunting game’
EA and Koei Tecmo are partnering on a new title that they’re describing as “the next great hunting game.” When I first read that description, my thoughts jumped to Big Buck Hunter, the arcade series of hunting games where you shoot wild animals, but looking at the concept art (above), combined with who’s making it, I’m guessing this game will actually be much more like Capcom’s popular Monster Hunter series.
Unreleased Meta VR headset possibly leaked after found discarded in Hotel
The video looks pretty convincing.
CNBC
Japan's August wholesale inflation hits 9% as price rises broaden
Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.0% in August from the previous year, matching the annual pace of growth in July, data showed on Tuesday, signaling that persistently high raw material costs continued to squeeze corporate margins. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Microsoft's Acquisition Deal for Activision to Face In-Depth Antitrust Probe in UK - FT
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's deal to buy videogame publisher Activision Blizzard is expected to face an in-depth UK probe after the software maker did not offer any remedies to assuage competition concerns, the Financial Times reported. Microsoft chose not to offer any remedies to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...
Japan Sept factory mood tanks on cost pressure - Reuters Tankan
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated in September from a seven-month high, while service firms' sentiment fell to a five-month low, as unyielding cost pressures hit the corporate sector, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.
