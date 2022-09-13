ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

EA and Koei Tecmo are partnering on ‘the next great hunting game’

EA and Koei Tecmo are partnering on a new title that they’re describing as “the next great hunting game.” When I first read that description, my thoughts jumped to Big Buck Hunter, the arcade series of hunting games where you shoot wild animals, but looking at the concept art (above), combined with who’s making it, I’m guessing this game will actually be much more like Capcom’s popular Monster Hunter series.
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Japan's August wholesale inflation hits 9% as price rises broaden

Japan's wholesale prices rose 9.0% in August from the previous year, matching the annual pace of growth in July, data showed on Tuesday, signaling that persistently high raw material costs continued to squeeze corporate margins. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splatoon#Tokyo#Kyoto#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reuters#Nintendo Co Ltd#Japanese#Switch

Comments / 0

Community Policy