Rochelle, IL

cityofdekalb.com

Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
DEKALB, IL
City
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Amboy, IL
City
Joliet, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Chief of Police, Shawn Melville Tenders his Resignation

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department for 24-years. For the past few years he has been chief. He rose to that position after then Chief Darin DeHaan became the Oregon City Administrator. All of this is coming to an end as the Chief has...
OREGON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Possible railroad strike could affect local area

Local railroad traffic could cease if a nation-wide strike occurs Friday and that may cause problems for area residents. Commuters using Metra could be affected on seven of 11 lines in the Chicago region. Three Amtrak long-distance routes already have been canceled in anticipation of the strike, including two less...
SANDWICH, IL
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon To Get Two Much Needed New Power Generators

At the most recent Oregon City Council meeting held last Tuesday night, just one spectator sat in the audience. This was a far cry from last month’s meeting when the council chambers were full to capacity with residents near the Park West neighborhood where a proposed Solar Farm was to be installed. That ordinance was voted down.
OREGON, IL
starvedrock.media

House Fire On East Side Of Peru

The State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to look into a house fire in Peru. Just before 11:30 Thursday morning, firefighters were told about smoke inside a home's living room in the 1400 block of Prospect Court. Mutual aid was requested from La Salle, Oglesby, and Spring Valley firefighters. About 20 minutes into the call, a firefighter radioed back to a dispatcher that the fire had been knocked down.
PERU, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

Shed recovered; returned to Mendota

MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
MENDOTA, IL

