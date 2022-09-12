MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

