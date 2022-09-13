Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Woman becomes ‘Florida’s newest millionaire’ after winning $1M from Walmart lottery ticket
A 61-year-old woman became "Florida's newest millionaire" after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
WEAR
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving woman outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a man from attempting to carjack a woman's car in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday is being honored as a hero. Mykel Gordon was presented a special coin and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service...
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
Port of Pensacola eyeing funding for $147 million project
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola heard a recent update from the Port of Pensacola on a $147 million Supply Chain Enhancement project. The port is looking to get a $53,048,217 grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund the project. Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. was created to make awards from available funds […]
Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 9-13-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show in Pensacola, FL Apr 19, 2023 – presale code
The latest Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale password is now available to our members! During this exclusive presale you have got an opportunity to order performance tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show’s show...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off During Walmart Stop
Today, the Florida Lottery announces that Deborah Robinson-Sparks, 61, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Robinson-Sparks purchased her
