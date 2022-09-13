ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 2

Related
navarrenewspaper.com

ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY

Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Restaurants
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Port of Pensacola eyeing funding for $147 million project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola heard a recent update from the Port of Pensacola on a $147 million Supply Chain Enhancement project. The port is looking to get a $53,048,217 grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund the project. Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. was created to make awards from available funds […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Seafood Restaurant#Pub Food#Art#Food Drink#Best Restaurants#Fl#Photos Maps#Restaurant Iron#Southern#American
getthecoast.com

NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin

Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 9-13-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him. Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs. Deputies said Branch grabbed […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy